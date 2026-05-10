Digvesh Rathi News View all Stay tuned for the latest developments in Digvesh Rathi’s career as the Lucknow Super Giants' spinner sharpens his mystery variations for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. We bring you updates on his intensive weekly training sessions.

International career

Digvesh Singh Rathi (born December 15, 1999) is an Indian cricketer who plays as a leg-break bowler. He represents Delhi in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Known for his wrist-spin bowling and control in T20 matches, he developed his career through domestic tournaments and franchise cricket.

As of 2026, Rathi has not made his debut for the India national cricket team in any international format. He has not played in Test, One Day International, or Twenty20 International matches, and he has not appeared in ICC tournaments. His international cricket record, therefore, remains empty while he continues to build his career through domestic and league competitions.

Leagues Participation

Digvesh Rathi began his franchise career in the Indian Premier League after performances in domestic T20 tournaments for Delhi. His leg-spin bowling and ability to take wickets in the middle overs led to his selection as an uncapped player in the IPL.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants signed Digvesh Rathi during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for ₹30 lakh. He entered the squad as a leg-break bowler used mainly in the middle overs.

Year Team Notes 2025 Lucknow Super Giants IPL debut season. Played 13 matches and took 14 wickets. Best bowling figures 2/30. Economy rate 8.25. 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Continued with the franchise after the debut season and remained part of the spin-bowling group.

In IPL 2025, he bowled 312 balls, conceded 429 runs, and took 14 wickets. His role focused on controlling the run rate and taking wickets with leg-breaks and googlies.

Domestic career

Digvesh Rathi developed his domestic cricket career through the Delhi cricket system and regional T20 competitions. He plays as a right-arm leg-break bowler and gained early recognition for wicket-taking ability and variations such as the googly. Performances in local tournaments helped him move into India’s official domestic competitions.

His first major recognition came in 2024 during the Delhi Premier League, where he played for South Delhi Superstarz. In that season, he took 14 wickets in 10 matches, finishing among the leading bowlers of the tournament. One of the most notable moments occurred when he took five wickets in five consecutive deliveries, a rare achievement that attracted attention from cricket followers and talent scouts.

Following those performances, Rathi entered India’s national domestic structure. He made his T20 debut for Delhi on November 29, 2024, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s primary domestic T20 tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In this competition, he was mainly used as a middle-overs spinner responsible for taking wickets and slowing the scoring rate.

Rathi’s bowling in domestic matches focuses on wrist-spin, pace variation, and attacking lines aimed at breaking partnerships. Although selected mainly for bowling, he can also add occasional runs as a lower-order right-handed batter. His performances in the Delhi Premier League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later led to selection in the Indian Premier League, where he joined Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Digvesh Rathi gained recognition through performances in regional T20 leagues and later in domestic and franchise cricket. His early career includes several notable milestones that highlight his development as a leg-spin bowler and his rapid progress from local competitions to the Indian Premier League.

2024: During the Delhi Premier League, he took five wickets in five consecutive deliveries, one of the rare bowling achievements recorded in professional T20 cricket.

2024: Finished the Delhi Premier League season with 14 wickets in 10 matches, placing him among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

November 29, 2024: Made his official domestic T20 debut for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, entering India’s national domestic cricket structure.

2025: Earned his first Indian Premier League contract when Lucknow Super Giants signed him for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

2025: Completed his debut IPL season with 14 wickets in 13 matches, becoming one of the leading wicket-takers for Lucknow Super Giants that year.

2025: Recognized as one of the notable uncapped players of the IPL season because of his impact as a young wrist-spinner.

Personal life

Digvesh Rathi was born on December 15, 1999, in Delhi, India. He built his early cricket career through the Delhi cricket system and regional T20 leagues before entering professional domestic and franchise competitions. Public information about his personal life is limited, as he rarely discusses private matters in media interviews.

Net Worth

Because his professional cricket career began only recently, his financial profile is still developing compared with that of established international players. His estimated net worth is around $100,000–$300,000. Income mainly comes from his Indian Premier League contract with Lucknow Super Giants, which is valued at ₹30 lakh per season, along with domestic cricket match fees and possible local sponsorship agreements.

Fan Base

Digvesh Rathi’s fan base began to grow after his performances in regional leagues and the Indian Premier League. Support mainly comes from Lucknow Super Giants followers, cricket fans from Delhi, and viewers of the IPL. His popularity increased after the IPL 2025 season, where he appeared as one of the notable uncapped players, and after the rare achievement of taking five wickets in five consecutive deliveries in the Delhi Premier League.