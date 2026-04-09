Mayank Yadav News View all Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Mayank Yadav, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches. AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win Lucknow Super Giants end their league stages with a win, defeating PBKS in a crucial game. Nicholas Pooran played an impressive knock, which helped the hosts to post a strong total. Following this, Mayank Yadav bowled a fiery spell, taking four wickets in the chase. Mayank Yadav Disaster Strikes as Injured Indian Bowler Makes Forgetful T20 Return Mayank Yadav Mayank Yadav Drops a Bold Statement After LSG Retains Him Mayank Yadav IPL Retention Preview | Unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants’ temperament will be tested with big decisions to make Mayank Yadav LSG vs MI | Twitter enthralled as trickster Mayank has last laugh after Rohit banishes his express pace

International career

Mayank Yadav's international cricket journey has had its highs and lows. Though he started strong, injury issues have slowed down his progress. Here is a look at his career so far:

2024: Mayank made his international debut in a T20I match against Bangladesh. In his first series, he took four wickets with an economy rate of 6.91. His debut was memorable, as he started with a maiden over, showing his potential early on.

2024 (IPL 2024): Mayank played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where his pace stood out. He bowled consistently above 150 kph, with his fastest delivery reaching 156.7 kph. This earned him attention as one of the promising fast bowlers.

Mid-2024: After suffering an abdominal strain, Mayank had to go through a rehab process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE). During his return to action, he played four matches and took seven wickets, which strengthened his chances for future opportunities in the Indian team.

Late 2024: Sadly, a more serious back injury kept him from playing in the T20I series against South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This injury has delayed his progress with the national team.

Leagues Participation

Mayank Yadav has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he has not yet participated in other franchise leagues like the Big Bash League or CPL.

Indian Premier League

Mayank Yadav joined the IPL in 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants. He made a strong debut and impressed everyone with his speed and performance.

Year Team Matches Played Wickets Taken Highest Speed (kph) Auction Price (INR) 2024 Lucknow Super Giants 4 7 156.7 20 Lakh 2025 Lucknow Super Giants - - - 11 Crore

In his first IPL season in 2024, Mayank took 3 wickets for 14 runs in one match, bowling at a speed of 156.7 kph. He earned Player-of-the-Match awards in both of his standout games.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Mayank in 2022 for INR 20 lakh. He couldn't play for two seasons due to injuries, but his great performances in 2024 led to the team keeping him for INR 11 crore for the 2025 IPL season. Fans are excited to see him in action again in 2025.

Domestic career

Mayank Yadav started his domestic career in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing for Delhi against Haryana on December 12, 2021, in Chandigarh. He took three wickets, including two maiden overs, on his List-A debut.

In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mayank played his first T20 match for Delhi against Manipur on October 11, 2022, in Jaipur. He was economical, giving away just 5.75 runs per over and taking two wickets.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, he played his only first-class match for Delhi against Maharashtra on December 13, 2022, in Pune. He took two wickets in the first innings but had to leave the field because of an injury.

Records and achievements

Mayank Yadav has set several notable records in his career.

In his first IPL match against Punjab Kings, Mayank bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 season at 155.8 kph. He was named Player of the Match.

In his next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mayank broke his own speed record with a delivery at 156.7 kph. He took 3 wickets for 14 runs and won another Player of the Match award.

Mayank became the first player in IPL history to win the Player of the Match award in his first two matches.

Personal life

Mayank Yadav was born on June 17, 2002, in New Delhi. He started playing cricket at a young age and played for his school team.

Family

Mayank's father, Prabhu Yadav, ran a small business but had to close it during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has always supported Mayank in his cricket career. Mayank is also close to his brother, Suryakumar Yadav, who is a well-known cricketer.

Relationship Status

Mayank has not been reported to be in any relationships, so he is currently single.

Finance

Mayank Yadav's net worth is about $1 million, which shows his success in cricket and his potential for future growth in the sport.

Diet and Lifestyle

Mayank switched to a vegetarian diet after eating non-vegetarian food for many years. His mother thinks he made the change because of his faith in Lord Krishna and some health issues. He now enjoys foods like lentils, rice, bread, and vegetables.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Mayank's cars or house.

Scandals and Challenges

Mayank has faced a few challenges in his career. Coming from a middle-class background, he faced difficulties like many others in similar situations. He had a setback before IPL 2023 when an injury kept him out of the entire season. In 2024, a hip injury caused him to miss two important matches, but he has since recovered.

Fans

Mayank gained a lot of support from fans in 2024. After his impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium cheered for him. In September 2024, he received his first call-up to the Indian national team for the T20I series against Bangladesh, and fans expressed their excitement on social media. Mayank’s fast bowling also made headlines in December 2024, with his name trending in India. He has around 600k followers on Instagram.