Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav

bowler

Full name:Mayank Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Lucknow Super Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1126
Innings1125
Overs17.2101.016.0
Balls---
Maidens360
Runs46560105
Wickets2287
Avg232015
SR5221.6413.71
Eco2.655.546.56
BB243
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1126
Innings250
Not outs120
Runs570
Balls Faced26270
Avg52.330
SR19.2325.920
Fours110
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest460
Hundreds000

Mayank Yadav Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Mayank Yadav News

View all

Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Mayank Yadav, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches.

AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

Lucknow Super Giants end their league stages with a win, defeating PBKS in a crucial game. Nicholas Pooran played an impressive knock, which helped the hosts to post a strong total. Following this, Mayank Yadav bowled a fiery spell, taking four wickets in the chase.

Mayank Yadav05:03 PM, 03 February, 2026

Disaster Strikes as Injured Indian Bowler Makes Forgetful T20 Return

Mayank Yadav06:48 PM, 20 November, 2025

Mayank Yadav Drops a Bold Statement After LSG Retains Him

Mayank Yadav04:56 PM, 14 November, 2025

IPL Retention Preview | Unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants’ temperament will be tested with big decisions to make

Mayank Yadav04:01 PM, 27 April, 2025

LSG vs MI | Twitter enthralled as trickster Mayank has last laugh after Rohit banishes his express pace

International career

Mayank Yadav's international cricket journey has had its highs and lows. Though he started strong, injury issues have slowed down his progress. Here is a look at his career so far:

  • 2024: Mayank made his international debut in a T20I match against Bangladesh. In his first series, he took four wickets with an economy rate of 6.91. His debut was memorable, as he started with a maiden over, showing his potential early on.
  • 2024 (IPL 2024): Mayank played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where his pace stood out. He bowled consistently above 150 kph, with his fastest delivery reaching 156.7 kph. This earned him attention as one of the promising fast bowlers.
  • Mid-2024: After suffering an abdominal strain, Mayank had to go through a rehab process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE). During his return to action, he played four matches and took seven wickets, which strengthened his chances for future opportunities in the Indian team.
  • Late 2024: Sadly, a more serious back injury kept him from playing in the T20I series against South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This injury has delayed his progress with the national team.

Leagues Participation

Mayank Yadav has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he has not yet participated in other franchise leagues like the Big Bash League or CPL.

Indian Premier League

Mayank Yadav joined the IPL in 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants. He made a strong debut and impressed everyone with his speed and performance.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Wickets Taken

Highest Speed (kph)

Auction Price (INR)

2024

Lucknow Super Giants

4

7

156.7

20 Lakh

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

-

-

-

11 Crore

In his first IPL season in 2024, Mayank took 3 wickets for 14 runs in one match, bowling at a speed of 156.7 kph. He earned Player-of-the-Match awards in both of his standout games.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Mayank in 2022 for INR 20 lakh. He couldn't play for two seasons due to injuries, but his great performances in 2024 led to the team keeping him for INR 11 crore for the 2025 IPL season. Fans are excited to see him in action again in 2025.

Domestic career

Mayank Yadav started his domestic career in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing for Delhi against Haryana on December 12, 2021, in Chandigarh. He took three wickets, including two maiden overs, on his List-A debut.

In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mayank played his first T20 match for Delhi against Manipur on October 11, 2022, in Jaipur. He was economical, giving away just 5.75 runs per over and taking two wickets.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, he played his only first-class match for Delhi against Maharashtra on December 13, 2022, in Pune. He took two wickets in the first innings but had to leave the field because of an injury.

Records and achievements

Mayank Yadav has set several notable records in his career.

  • In his first IPL match against Punjab Kings, Mayank bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 season at 155.8 kph. He was named Player of the Match.
  • In his next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mayank broke his own speed record with a delivery at 156.7 kph. He took 3 wickets for 14 runs and won another Player of the Match award.
  • Mayank became the first player in IPL history to win the Player of the Match award in his first two matches.

Personal life

Mayank Yadav was born on June 17, 2002, in New Delhi. He started playing cricket at a young age and played for his school team.

Family

Mayank's father, Prabhu Yadav, ran a small business but had to close it during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has always supported Mayank in his cricket career. Mayank is also close to his brother, Suryakumar Yadav, who is a well-known cricketer.

Relationship Status

Mayank has not been reported to be in any relationships, so he is currently single.

Finance

Mayank Yadav's net worth is about $1 million, which shows his success in cricket and his potential for future growth in the sport.

Diet and Lifestyle

Mayank switched to a vegetarian diet after eating non-vegetarian food for many years. His mother thinks he made the change because of his faith in Lord Krishna and some health issues. He now enjoys foods like lentils, rice, bread, and vegetables.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Mayank's cars or house.

Scandals and Challenges

Mayank has faced a few challenges in his career. Coming from a middle-class background, he faced difficulties like many others in similar situations. He had a setback before IPL 2023 when an injury kept him out of the entire season. In 2024, a hip injury caused him to miss two important matches, but he has since recovered.

Fans

Mayank gained a lot of support from fans in 2024. After his impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium cheered for him. In September 2024, he received his first call-up to the Indian national team for the T20I series against Bangladesh, and fans expressed their excitement on social media. Mayank’s fast bowling also made headlines in December 2024, with his name trending in India. He has around 600k followers on Instagram.

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