H Trilok Nag

H Trilok Nag

bowler

Full name:H Trilok Nag
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Tamil Nadu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Overs47.0
Balls-
Maidens7
Runs200
Wickets4
Avg50
SR70.5
Eco4.25
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Not outs3
Runs27
Balls Faced35
Avg13.5
SR77.14
Fours3
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest14
Hundreds0

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