International career

Harry Thomas Dixon was born on February 16, 2005. He plays cricket for the Victorian team and the Melbourne Renegades. He bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off break.

Harry Dixon opens the batting and plays with a left hand. He tends to bat aggressively at the start of matches. He has said that Australian player David Warner is his role model. In March 2025, media articles compared Dixon to David Warner because both are left-handed and play aggressively. Dixon said in an interview that he wants to develop his own way of playing. He wants to be seen as his own player, not as a copy of Warner. Experts noted in March 2025 that Dixon plays better in short games with the white ball. They added that he has some trouble adapting to longer formats of cricket.

2023

Played for Australia Under-19 team.

Scored 167 runs in a youth test match against England Under-19.

Scored 148 runs in a youth one-day match against England Under-19. The innings included nine sixes and took 125 balls.

Joined Australia’s squad for the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

2024

Competed in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Helped Australia win the tournament.

Selected for ESPNcricinfo’s Team of the Tournament.

Achieved an average of 44.14 runs and a strike rate of 81 during the tournament.

Under-19 World Cup Highlights

Led Australia’s Under-19 team to a large win over Zimbabwe.

Scored 89 runs off 108 balls in that match.

Hit 10 fours and 2 sixes in the innings.

Australia won the match by 225 runs.

Built an opening partnership of 91 runs with Sam Konstas.

Added 86 runs with captain Hugh Weibgen before getting out.

Learned from David Warner, who influenced his batting style.

Played two international centuries on the England tour before the World Cup.

Signed with Melbourne Renegades before the World Cup started.

Leagues Participation

In September 2023, Dixon signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades to play in the Big Bash League.

Big Bash League

He made his Big Bash League debut on 12 January 2025 against his former team, the Melbourne Stars.

Year Team Notes 2023 Melbourne Stars Academy Played in the academy side 2024 Melbourne Renegades Signed a two-year contract 2025 Melbourne Renegades Made Big Bash League debut on January 12

Domestic career

Harry Dixon started playing cricket at seven years old. He first played for Malvern and then moved to Toorak Prahran. At 13, he joined the Victoria Under-15 team in 2018.

Dixon plays club cricket in Victoria for St Kilda Cricket Club. He scored his first century in Victorian Premier Cricket in February 2023. In December 2024, he hit 34 runs in one over during a Premier Cricket game for St Kilda.

He was part of the Melbourne Stars academy team but moved to the Melbourne Renegades in September 2023. He signed a two-year contract with the Renegades for the Big Bash League. Dixon made his Big Bash debut against the Melbourne Stars on January 12, 2025.

On February 8, 2025, Dixon played his first first-class match for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield against Tasmania. He scored 66 runs, the highest in the first innings. He also played for Victoria’s one-day team and scored 57 runs from 37 balls in his second game. In May 2025, he received a full state contract.

Dixon’s recent matches include first-class games, one-day matches, and T20 games, showing progress across formats.

Records and achievements

Harry Dixon has shown strong performances in his cricket career with several important milestones.

February 2023: Scored his first century in Victorian Premier Cricket.

September 2023: Signed a two-year professional contract with the Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League.

2023: Scored 167 runs in a youth test match and 148 runs in a one-day match against England U19 while playing for Australia U19.

December 2023: Selected for Australia’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup team. Australia won the tournament. Dixon was named in ESPNcricinfo’s Team of the Tournament with an average of 44.14 and an impact ratio of 81.

Personal life

Harry Dixon was born on February 16, 2005, in Victoria, Australia. He attended Melbourne Grammar School.

Family

Details about Harry’s wife or children are not available.

Finance

No exact information is known, but his estimated wealth is around $100,000 to $500,000.

Scandals

There have been no scandals or controversies in Harry Dixon’s career. He focuses on growing as a player and stays true to himself.

Fans

Harry has about 4,800 followers on Instagram.