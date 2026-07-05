Harry John Manenti
bowler
|Full name:
|Harry John Manenti
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|5
|10
|Innings
|10
|5
|10
|Overs
|38.3
|39.1
|38.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|4
|2
|Runs
|249
|217
|249
|Wickets
|19
|9
|19
|Avg
|13.1
|24.11
|13.1
|SR
|12.15
|26.11
|12.15
|Eco
|6.46
|5.54
|6.46
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|5
|10
|Innings
|8
|5
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|96
|182
|96
|Balls Faced
|79
|224
|79
|Avg
|12
|36.4
|12
|SR
|121.51
|81.25
|121.51
|Fours
|8
|11
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|2
|3
|2
|Highest
|51
|106
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0