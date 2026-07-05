Harry John Manenti

Harry John Manenti

bowler

Full name:Harry John Manenti
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

Italy

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10510
Innings10510
Overs38.339.138.3
Balls---
Maidens242
Runs249217249
Wickets19919
Avg13.124.1113.1
SR12.1526.1112.15
Eco6.465.546.46
BB434
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10510
Innings858
Not outs000
Runs9618296
Balls Faced7922479
Avg1236.412
SR121.5181.25121.51
Fours8118
Fifties101
Sixies232
Highest5110651
Hundreds010

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