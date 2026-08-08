Match details South Australia Redbacks vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 23.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 23, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Australia Redbacks Squad
|Players
|Agar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Harvey Mackenzie, Jacobs Hanno, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Harry John, McInerney Conor J, Pope Lloyd, Sangha Jason, Thompson Campbell, Wadia Jerrssis
|Bench
|no information yet
Tasmania Tigers Squad
|Players
|Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet