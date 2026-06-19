Jan Balt

Jan Balt

batsman

Full name:Jan Balt
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs15
Balls Faced41
Avg5
SR36.58
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest9
Hundreds0

Jan Balt Schedule & Results

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