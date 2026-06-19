T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
batsman
|Full name:
|Jan Balt
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|15
|Balls Faced
|41
|Avg
|5
|SR
|36.58
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|9
|Hundreds
|0
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG