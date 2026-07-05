Lachlan Hearne
batsman
|Full name:
|Lachlan Hearne
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|8
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|197
|2
|Balls Faced
|402
|11
|Avg
|24.62
|2
|SR
|49
|18.18
|Fours
|26
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|65
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0