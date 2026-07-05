Lachlan Hearne

Lachlan Hearne

batsman

Full name:Lachlan Hearne
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Brisbane Heat

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings81
Not outs00
Runs1972
Balls Faced40211
Avg24.622
SR4918.18
Fours260
Fifties20
Sixies00
Highest652
Hundreds00

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