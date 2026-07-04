Michael James Grattan Rippon

Michael James Grattan Rippon

all rounder

Full name:Michael James Grattan Rippon
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

New Zealand

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches919529793
Innings918809489
Overs67.054.41248.1741.5288.2
Balls-----
Maidens42177413
Runs299347453837152201
Wickets131712613280
Avg2320.4136.0128.1427.51
SR30.9219.2959.4333.7121.62
Eco4.466.343.6357.63
BB43954
4w10961
5w00420
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches919529793
Innings711878356
Not outs1481819
Runs18021621802249800
Balls Faced25419245832857692
Avg3030.8527.5934.621.62
SR70.86112.547.5678.71115.6
Fours121526516658
Fifties2011161
Sixies43163714
Highest67421068450
Hundreds00100

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