Michael James Grattan Rippon
all rounder
|Full name:
|Michael James Grattan Rippon
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|19
|52
|97
|93
|Innings
|9
|18
|80
|94
|89
|Overs
|67.0
|54.4
|1248.1
|741.5
|288.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|2
|177
|41
|3
|Runs
|299
|347
|4538
|3715
|2201
|Wickets
|13
|17
|126
|132
|80
|Avg
|23
|20.41
|36.01
|28.14
|27.51
|SR
|30.92
|19.29
|59.43
|33.71
|21.62
|Eco
|4.46
|6.34
|3.63
|5
|7.63
|BB
|4
|3
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|9
|6
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|19
|52
|97
|93
|Innings
|7
|11
|87
|83
|56
|Not outs
|1
|4
|8
|18
|19
|Runs
|180
|216
|2180
|2249
|800
|Balls Faced
|254
|192
|4583
|2857
|692
|Avg
|30
|30.85
|27.59
|34.6
|21.62
|SR
|70.86
|112.5
|47.56
|78.71
|115.6
|Fours
|12
|15
|265
|166
|58
|Fifties
|2
|0
|11
|16
|1
|Sixies
|4
|3
|16
|37
|14
|Highest
|67
|42
|106
|84
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0