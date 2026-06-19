T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
all rounder
|Full name:
|Michael Van Lingen
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|17
|1
|29
|17
|Innings
|9
|3
|1
|10
|3
|Overs
|14.2
|3.2
|14.0
|22.2
|3.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|35
|63
|106
|35
|Wickets
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Avg
|34.5
|0
|0
|21.2
|0
|SR
|43
|0
|0
|26.8
|0
|Eco
|4.81
|10.5
|4.5
|4.74
|10.5
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|17
|1
|29
|17
|Innings
|27
|14
|2
|28
|14
|Not outs
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|871
|300
|22
|871
|300
|Balls Faced
|951
|245
|37
|954
|245
|Avg
|39.59
|21.42
|11
|37.86
|21.42
|SR
|91.58
|122.44
|59.45
|91.29
|122.44
|Fours
|90
|32
|4
|90
|32
|Fifties
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Sixies
|20
|10
|0
|20
|10
|Highest
|133
|68
|17
|133
|68
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Michael van Lingen was born on October 24, 1997, and is a cricketer from Namibia who plays as both a batter and a bowler. He lives near Namibia’s coast, in an area where cricket is not very popular, but by training in his cricket kit, he draws attention and inspires local youngsters who often have little knowledge of the sport. Cricket Namibia works hard to involve children and parents in rural areas, helping the game grow in places where it is still unfamiliar.
Since facilities in Namibia were limited, van Lingen learned much by watching cricket on television, admiring players like Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Bevan. When his family moved to South Africa during his high school years, he attended Paarl Boys school, originally for squash, but cricket soon became his main focus. He started as a middle-order batter and experimented with left-arm wristspin bowling before settling on seam bowling.
Van Lingen played for Namibia in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, where he took the second-highest number of wickets for his team. After his first-class debut, injuries and studies interrupted his career, but he returned to play internationally in October 2021, debuting in a T20 match against Papua New Guinea. Due to ongoing injury problems, he shifted his focus towards batting.
At the 2021 T20 World Cup, van Lingen opened the batting and scored 18 runs against Scotland, then a month later made 51 runs from the No. 3 spot in his first ODI against Oman. Since that time, he has scored four centuries in ODIs and two half-centuries in T20Is. Van Lingen prefers a technical approach to batting, focusing on timing the ball rather than hitting many sixes, aiming to build a solid foundation in the powerplay for his team. Namibia relies on strong finishers to complete matches after this foundation.
The team looks forward to the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they will face strong opponents like England and Australia. Since Namibia’s successful run in the 2021 World Cup, interest in cricket has increased sharply, especially among young people. Van Lingen’s role has helped cricket gain popularity and grow in his home country.
2016
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Michael van Lingen has not participated in any major professional cricket leagues to date.
Michael van Lingen started his domestic cricket in junior leagues and then moved into the South African cricket system. He played his first first-class match for Northerns in March 2016 during the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. Later, he appeared for teams like Free State and the Knights in South African domestic competitions. His batting and bowling showed steady skill, which caught the attention of national selectors. His performances proved his value as an all-round player. This progress points to a strong future, with potential to lead Namibia’s pace bowling attack for years.
Michael van Lingen has made significant marks in international cricket through his ODI and T20 performances.
Michael van Lingen keeps his personal details private. He lives in Long Beach, a small area between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in Namibia. No reports exist about controversies or problems linked to him.
Michael has a sister named Jessie van Lingen. He is not married and does not have a girlfriend, according to available sources.
His net worth is estimated between 1 and 5 million dollars.
As of May 2024, he lives in Long Beach, a coastal area in Namibia.
Michael has about 960 followers on Instagram.