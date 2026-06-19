International career

Michael van Lingen was born on October 24, 1997, and is a cricketer from Namibia who plays as both a batter and a bowler. He lives near Namibia’s coast, in an area where cricket is not very popular, but by training in his cricket kit, he draws attention and inspires local youngsters who often have little knowledge of the sport. Cricket Namibia works hard to involve children and parents in rural areas, helping the game grow in places where it is still unfamiliar.

Since facilities in Namibia were limited, van Lingen learned much by watching cricket on television, admiring players like Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Bevan. When his family moved to South Africa during his high school years, he attended Paarl Boys school, originally for squash, but cricket soon became his main focus. He started as a middle-order batter and experimented with left-arm wristspin bowling before settling on seam bowling.

Van Lingen played for Namibia in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, where he took the second-highest number of wickets for his team. After his first-class debut, injuries and studies interrupted his career, but he returned to play internationally in October 2021, debuting in a T20 match against Papua New Guinea. Due to ongoing injury problems, he shifted his focus towards batting.

At the 2021 T20 World Cup, van Lingen opened the batting and scored 18 runs against Scotland, then a month later made 51 runs from the No. 3 spot in his first ODI against Oman. Since that time, he has scored four centuries in ODIs and two half-centuries in T20Is. Van Lingen prefers a technical approach to batting, focusing on timing the ball rather than hitting many sixes, aiming to build a solid foundation in the powerplay for his team. Namibia relies on strong finishers to complete matches after this foundation.

The team looks forward to the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they will face strong opponents like England and Australia. Since Namibia’s successful run in the 2021 World Cup, interest in cricket has increased sharply, especially among young people. Van Lingen’s role has helped cricket gain popularity and grow in his home country.

2016

Named in Namibia's squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Became one of the most successful bowlers in the tournament.

Praised for sportsmanship during Namibia’s surprise win over South Africa.

2020

Made ODI debut for Namibia (not South Africa) on January 21 against Zimbabwe.

Showed promise with both bat and ball despite limited opportunities.

Shortly after, started to appear in T20 international matches.

2021

March: Selected for Namibia’s T20I squad for series against Uganda.

September: Included in Namibia’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

October 10: Made T20I debut against Papua New Guinea at ICCA Dubai.

November 26: Made ODI debut against Oman at Windhoek in Namibia Tri-Nation Series.

Played in the 2021 Summer T20 Bash before the World Cup.

2022

Continued to represent Namibia in both ODI and T20I formats.

Gained experience and improved performances throughout the year.

2023

Participated in various international fixtures for Namibia.

Maintained consistent batting and bowling contributions in limited-overs cricket.

2024

May: Named in Namibia’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

June 15: Last recorded T20I match against England at North Sound. Scored 33 runs off 29 balls.

September 26: Last recorded ODI against UAE at Windhoek. Scored 67 runs off 43 balls.

Has played 40 ODIs, scoring 1,316 runs with an average of 39, hitting 152 fours and 30 sixes.

Played 30 T20Is, scoring 518 runs with an average of 19, hitting 61 fours and 14 sixes.

Holds 66th position in ICC ODI batting rankings with 473 points.

Leagues Participation

Michael van Lingen has not participated in any major professional cricket leagues to date.

Domestic career

Michael van Lingen started his domestic cricket in junior leagues and then moved into the South African cricket system. He played his first first-class match for Northerns in March 2016 during the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. Later, he appeared for teams like Free State and the Knights in South African domestic competitions. His batting and bowling showed steady skill, which caught the attention of national selectors. His performances proved his value as an all-round player. This progress points to a strong future, with potential to lead Namibia’s pace bowling attack for years.

Records and achievements

Michael van Lingen has made significant marks in international cricket through his ODI and T20 performances.

Played 40 ODI matches and scored 1,316 runs with an average of 39

Hit 152 fours and 30 sixes in ODIs

Scored 67 runs off 43 balls in September 2024 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Played 30 T20 matches and scored 518 runs with an average of 19

Hit 61 fours and 14 sixes in T20s

Scored 33 runs off 29 balls in June 2024 against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Ranked 66th in ICC ODI batting rankings with 473 points

2022: Praised for performances in the Tri-Series against Nepal and Papua New Guinea

2023: Awarded Player of the Match in Cricket World Cup qualifier during Namibia’s 6th ODI match versus Jersey

Personal life

Michael van Lingen keeps his personal details private. He lives in Long Beach, a small area between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in Namibia. No reports exist about controversies or problems linked to him.

Family

Michael has a sister named Jessie van Lingen. He is not married and does not have a girlfriend, according to available sources.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between 1 and 5 million dollars.

Homes

As of May 2024, he lives in Long Beach, a coastal area in Namibia.

Fans

Michael has about 960 followers on Instagram.