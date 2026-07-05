Muhammad Jawad Ullah

Muhammad Jawad Ullah

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Jawad Ullah
Nationality:United Arab Emirates
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5979
Innings5979
Overs37.136.048.436.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs239272326272
Wickets613913
Avg39.8320.9236.2220.92
SR37.1616.6132.4416.61
Eco6.437.556.697.55
BB3434
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5979
Innings4060
Not outs2040
Runs140240
Balls Faced130180
Avg70120
SR107.690133.330
Fours1010
Fifties0000
Sixies1020
Highest130130
Hundreds0000

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