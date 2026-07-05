Muhammad Jawad Ullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Jawad Ullah
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|7
|9
|Innings
|5
|9
|7
|9
|Overs
|37.1
|36.0
|48.4
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|239
|272
|326
|272
|Wickets
|6
|13
|9
|13
|Avg
|39.83
|20.92
|36.22
|20.92
|SR
|37.16
|16.61
|32.44
|16.61
|Eco
|6.43
|7.55
|6.69
|7.55
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|7
|9
|Innings
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|24
|0
|Balls Faced
|13
|0
|18
|0
|Avg
|7
|0
|12
|0
|SR
|107.69
|0
|133.33
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|13
|0
|13
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0