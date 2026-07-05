Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

wicket keeper

Full name:Pradosh Ranjan Paul
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tamil Nadu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches102
Innings90
Overs37.00
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs1200
Wickets20
Avg600
SR1110
Eco3.240
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches102
Innings132
Not outs11
Runs74624
Balls Faced136417
Avg62.1624
SR54.69141.17
Fours834
Fifties30
Sixies30
Highest16914
Hundreds30

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