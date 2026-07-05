Pradosh Ranjan Paul
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|2
|Innings
|9
|0
|Overs
|37.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|120
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|60
|0
|SR
|111
|0
|Eco
|3.24
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|2
|Innings
|13
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|746
|24
|Balls Faced
|1364
|17
|Avg
|62.16
|24
|SR
|54.69
|141.17
|Fours
|83
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|169
|14
|Hundreds
|3
|0