Ramalingam Rohit
bowler
|Full name:
|Ramalingam Rohit
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|4.0
|8.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|80
|Wickets
|2
|1
|Avg
|11.5
|80
|SR
|12
|49
|Eco
|5.75
|9.79
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|5
|Balls Faced
|2
|3
|Avg
|0
|5
|SR
|100
|166.66
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0