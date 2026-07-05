Ramalingam Rohit

Ramalingam Rohit

bowler

Full name:Ramalingam Rohit
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings13
Overs4.08.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2380
Wickets21
Avg11.580
SR1249
Eco5.759.79
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings12
Not outs11
Runs25
Balls Faced23
Avg05
SR100166.66
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest25
Hundreds00

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