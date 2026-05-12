International career

Sakib Hussain was born on 14 December 2004 in Gopalganj, Bihar. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and a lower-order batsman.

Sakib started playing cricket at a young age. He comes from Bihar and quickly gained attention in domestic tournaments. His bowling speed and fearless style helped him stand out. Many cricket experts noticed his talent early. He has worked hard to improve and move forward in his career. His dedication and passion for the game have earned him respect from fans and coaches.

He has not played international matches yet. However, his performances in domestic cricket show great potential. If he continues improving, he may soon get a chance to represent his country. Many fans and experts believe that he has the ability to succeed at the highest level.

Leagues Participation

Sakib Hussain was in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

He did not play any matches but trained with top players like Mitchell Starc. He thanked the Bihar Cricket Association and its president, Rakesh Tiwari, for helping him grow in cricket. After IPL 2024, he spoke about his time with KKR and meeting team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

In the IPL 2025 auction on 25 November 2024, no team picked Sakib. In the 2026 Mega Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Sakib Hussain for INR 30 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Part of the squad, no matches 2025 – Not bought in the auction 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Signed for INR 30 lakh

Domestic career

Sakib Hussain plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler for Bihar. He was born in Gopalganj, where his family faced financial difficulties. His father works as a laborer. Cricket was always his focus from a young age.

Minz Stadium was the place where he spent most of his time watching matches. His first big chance came in 2021 when he played for Gaya Gladiators in the Bihar Cricket League. Later, he took part in a U-19 tournament in Chandigarh. The BCCI selected him for a High-Performance Camp.

He made his debut in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His first match against Andhra Pradesh was not successful, but he later took four wickets against Gujarat. This helped him gain attention from IPL teams. In 2023, Chennai Super Kings included him as a net bowler, where he bowled to MS Dhoni.

In the IPL 2024 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for INR 20 lakh. From struggling to afford cricket shoes to securing an IPL contract, his journey shows dedication and hard work.

Records and achievements

Sakib Hussain started his professional cricket career recently. The biggest moment so far was his selection by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 auction. He continues to play in domestic tournaments and aims to improve his game.

2024 – Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh in the IPL auction

2023 – Selected as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings

Personal life

Sakib Hussain has just started his cricket journey. Not much is known about his life outside the game, but some facts are available.

Family

Sakib was born in Gopalganj, Bihar. His father works as a labourer.

Finance

Details about his earnings are not available. In the IPL 2024 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for INR 20 crore.

Scandals

Sakib has not played many matches. He has not been involved in any controversies.

Fans

Around 110,000 people follow him on Instagram.