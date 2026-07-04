Glamorgan Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Glamorgan

Mullan, Daisy

England

Cranstone, Aylish

England

Jones, Emma

England

Dobson, Leah

England

Marlow, Emma

England

Scott, Lizzie

England

Holland, Niamh

England

Thomson, Isla

England

Freeborn, Abbey

England

Ellis, Bethan

England

Anderson, Ellie

England

Sturge, Megan

England

Chatterji, Priyanaz

Scotland

Lambert, Charlotte

England

Burke, Emily

McColl, Megan

Scotland

Gammon, Bethan

Tulloch, Poppy

Vukusic, Erin

Parfitt, Lauren

England

Wheeler, Amy

Shearn, Anna Mae

Cobb, Katy

Scarborough, Charlotte

England

Clements, Lydia

England

Parfitt, Georgia Louise

Jeanes, Daisy

Jackson, Eve

Thomas, Libby

England

Ellis, Bea

Sharman, Flo

Porter, Gemma

Shahabdeen, Mariam

Janczewski, Megan

Walker, Poppy

Evans, Rose

Reid, Nicole

Phillips, Sara

Halliday, Rebecca

Freeman, Abbey

Westley, Jasmine

England