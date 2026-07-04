Ireland Xi Cricket Team Players

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Ireland Xi

van der Merwe, Jason

Ireland

Matchett, John

Ireland

McCullough, Carson

Ireland

Kennedy, Adam

Ireland

Moor, Peter

Zimbabwe

Stirling, Paul

Ireland

Balbirnie, Andy

Ireland

Dockrell, George

Ireland

Hume, Graham

Ireland

McBrine, Andy

Ireland

Adair, Mark

Ireland

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Hand, Fionn

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

McCollum, James

Ireland

Young, Craig

Ireland

Smith, Finn Catherwood

Ireland

McGuire, Nathan

Ireland

Wilson, Jared

Ireland

MacBeth, Scott John

Ireland

Hoey, Gavin

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

O'Reilly, Mikey

Ireland

Foster, Matthew

Australia

Weldon, Matthew

Ireland

Burton, Max

Ireland

Olphert, Conor

Ireland

Doherty, Liam Conor

Ireland

Melly, Cameron George

Wilson, Josh

Ireland

Harbinson, Samuel James

Australia

Frost, Mike

Ireland

Sherzad, Muzamil

Ireland

Lynch, Seamus

Ireland

McNally, John

Ireland

Riley, Oliver

Ireland

Forbes, Jamie

Dickson, Jack Michael

Leckey, Adam

Ireland

Murray, Daniel

Ireland

Armstrong, Alex

Ireland

Ford, Thomas

Ireland