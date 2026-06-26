T20 Series Ireland vs India
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
bowler
|Full name:
|Theo Francis van Woerkom
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|31
|30
|5
|Innings
|1
|42
|29
|5
|Overs
|4.0
|657.0
|240.0
|12.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|158
|4
|0
|Runs
|47
|1930
|1325
|94
|Wickets
|1
|49
|35
|6
|Avg
|47
|39.38
|37.85
|15.66
|SR
|24
|80.44
|41.14
|12.33
|Eco
|11.75
|2.93
|5.52
|7.62
|BB
|1
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|31
|30
|5
|Innings
|0
|37
|19
|1
|Not outs
|0
|8
|5
|1
|Runs
|0
|582
|191
|13
|Balls Faced
|0
|1683
|324
|7
|Avg
|0
|20.06
|13.64
|0
|SR
|0
|34.58
|58.95
|185.71
|Fours
|0
|66
|13
|1
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|7
|4
|1
|Highest
|0
|63
|41
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153