Theo Francis van Woerkom

Theo Francis van Woerkom

bowler

Full name:Theo Francis van Woerkom
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Ireland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches131305
Innings142295
Overs4.0657.0240.012.2
Balls----
Maidens015840
Runs471930132594
Wickets149356
Avg4739.3837.8515.66
SR2480.4441.1412.33
Eco11.752.935.527.62
BB1843
4w0410
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches131305
Innings037191
Not outs0851
Runs058219113
Balls Faced016833247
Avg020.0613.640
SR034.5858.95185.71
Fours066131
Fifties0300
Sixies0741
Highest0634113
Hundreds0000

Theo Francis van Woerkom Schedule & Results

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

Another Players

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Frost, Mike

Frost, Mike

McClintock, William

McClintock, William

Hume, Graham

Hume, Graham

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hay, Matthew

Hay, Matthew

Tector, Harry

Tector, Harry

Mayes, Thomas

Mayes, Thomas

Jamieson, Kyle

Jamieson, Kyle

Moor, Peter

Moor, Peter