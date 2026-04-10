Usman Tariq Khawaja

Pakistan Super League

In April 2021, Usman Khawaja was signed by Islamabad United to play the rescheduled matches of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL). He joined the team during a challenging time and contributed to their performance in the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2021 Islamabad United Signed for rescheduled matches in PSL 2021

Domestic career

Usman Khawaja started his domestic career in 2008 with New South Wales. He debuted in first-class cricket and scored consecutive double centuries for the NSW Second XI, a record for the team. He became an important player for New South Wales and impressed in various formats.

In 2011, Khawaja joined Derbyshire for the English county season. He scored a century against Kent and played in the County Championship. He later moved to Lancashire in 2014, where he continued to perform well with the bat.

Khawaja was part of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League for many seasons. In 2015, he became the captain of Queensland cricket team. He also played for Glamorgan in the 2018 Vitality Blast and joined Islamabad United for the 2021 Pakistan Super League.

Khawaja also played club cricket for Valley District Cricket Club in Brisbane. In 2016, he got engaged to Rachel McLellan, and they married in 2018. Khawaja holds dual citizenship with Australia and Pakistan.

Records and achievements

Usman Khawaja has made a significant mark in international cricket. He has scored 16 centuries in Test matches and two in One Day Internationals. His highest Test score is 232 runs, achieved against Sri Lanka at Galle in January 2025. In ODIs, his highest score is 104, which came against India at Ranchi in March 2019.

Wisden Cricketers of the Year: 2024

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year: 2023

Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year: 2023

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year: 2022, 2023

Australian Domestic Player of the Year: 2011

Personal life

Usman Khawaja’s life outside cricket is just as interesting as his career. He was born in Pakistan and moved to Australia when he was four. Khawaja is known for being the first Australian cricketer of Pakistani origin to play for his country. He also has a background in aviation.

Finance

As of 2024, Khawaja’s wealth is around $2 million.

Family

Usman’s parents are Tariq and Fozia Khawaja. He moved to Australia with them as a young child. Usman is a trained pilot and earned a degree in aviation before fully focusing on cricket. He became engaged to Rachel McLellan in December 2016 and married her in April 2018. Rachel converted to Islam before the wedding. Usman holds dual Australian and Pakistani citizenship.

Scandals

In December 2023, Khawaja wore shoes with the words "All lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" in the colors of the Palestinian flag. The ICC warned him about this, as it went against their regulations. Khawaja then covered the writing with tape during a match. Later, he criticized the ICC for not being consistent in applying their rules. He also pointed out that other players wore symbols related to their faiths without facing penalties.

Fans

Khawaja has 770,000 followers on Instagram.