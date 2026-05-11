International career

Vipraj Nigam was born on 28 July 2004 in Uttar Pradesh, India. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He began formal cricket training at age 10 at a local academy, where coaches helped him improve his batting. He also learned to bowl off-spin, adding skills needed in modern cricket.

Vipraj grew up in a small town with few resources and faced strong competition. Despite these challenges, he kept working hard and moved up through the cricket levels.

So far, Vipraj Nigam has not played in international cricket matches.

Leagues Participation

Vipraj Nigam was picked by Delhi Capitals for 50 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Indian Premier League

He made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag, taking 1 wicket for 35 runs in two overs and scoring 39 runs off 15 balls. Throughout the season, Vipraj showed strong skill and played key roles in several matches. His hard work and humility earned respect from fans and experts alike.

Year Team Notes 2025 Delhi Capitals IPL debut; scored 45 runs off 25 balls, best score 67; took 2 wickets in a match vs Mumbai Indians; praised for strong all-round performances 2026 Delhi Capitals Retained for ₹30 lakh

Domestic career

Vipraj Nigam plays well in domestic cricket in all formats. He started first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal in October 2024 and last played against Karnataka in November 2024. His List A debut was in December 2024 versus Mizoram, and his most recent List A match was in January 2025 against Vidarbha. Vipraj began T20 cricket in November 2024 against Manipur and played until May 2025, including matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

At 21 years old, Vipraj shows good skill and calmness on the field. He bats right-handed and bowls leg spin. His aggressive batting and strong technique won praise in domestic games and in the IPL. Early in his career, selectors noticed him at the under-16 and under-19 levels. He soon became a well-known player in junior cricket.

Vipraj played for Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 league. He took 20 wickets in 11 innings, with a strike rate of 11.15 and economy rate of 7.45. In the 2024-25 season, he played three first-class, five List A, and seven T20 matches for Uttar Pradesh. During the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vipraj helped his team by scoring quick runs and bowling well in tight games. He adapts well to different game situations and shows good fielding skills, which add value to his team.

Records and achievements

Vipraj Nigam has achieved many important records in his cricket career. His batting and bowling helped his teams in key matches.

Highest score: 39 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in 2025

Best bowling: 2 wickets for 18 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2025

Batting average in IPL: 20.33 in 11 matches

Total IPL runs: 124, with 12 scores over 100 and 7 scores over 60

Last IPL match: May 2025, scored 18 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024: Took 35 wickets in 8 matches; team Uttar Pradesh finished second

UP T20 League 2024: Took 20 wickets in 11 games, second highest in the tournament playing for Lucknow Falcons

Personal life

Vipraj Nigam’s personal life is private but important. He comes from a small town and has grown into a known cricket player. His rise shows hard work and family support.

Family

Vipraj comes from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Vijai, works as a primary school teacher and supported Vipraj’s cricket dreams, though the family has no sports background. Details about his mother and siblings are kept private.

Finance

Vipraj’s net worth is about Rs 2.5 crores. This increased fast in one year because of IPL contracts, domestic matches, and sponsorship deals.

Scandals

After a match, Rishab Pant forgot Vipraj’s name in an interview and called him “the other guy”. This got some attention but did not affect Vipraj’s career.

Fans

During IPL 2025, a match in Dharamsala stopped due to tension between India and Pakistan. Vipraj thanked the Indian Army and government for helping players leave safely.