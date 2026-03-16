Argentina vs Mexico Match Prediction ARG 60 % Chance of Winning MEX 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 6th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will be intense, as Argentina will be going against Mexico. This match will be taking place on 12 March at 1:00 AM IST at the Jimmy Powell Oval. Argentina is heading into this game after winning their previous game against Suriname by 15 runs. On the other hand, Mexico is heading into this game after losing its previous match against the Cayman Islands by 9 wickets. Both teams will be eager to secure their second win of the season and possibly get to the top of the table.

Who will win? Argentina Mexico Vote 0 votes

Facts: Argentina has defeated Mexico in each of their last five head-to-head encounters.

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina in this tournament, as he has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50.

Gurpreet Singh, from Mexico, has taken 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 15.50.

Argentina vs Mexico Chances of Winning

Argentina has regained its winning momentum in the tournament. The next game against Mexico comes as the right chance for the team to rank up in the standings. They will bring players such as Pedro Baron, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Hernan Fennell, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.67. On the other hand, Mexico will be eager to secure its second win in the tournament and regain form. The team has players such as Gurpreet Singh, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24, and Dhananjaya Panda, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

Argentina Chances of Winning: 60%

Mexico Chances of Winning: 40%

Argentina vs Mexico Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Argentina are heading to the next game against Mexico as the strong team. They have regained momentum in the tournament with a win in their last game, which puts them 2nd in the standings. Argentina will be heading into the next game with batsmen such as Alejandro Ferguson, who has scored 12 runs in 2 innings at an average of 6, and Alan Kirschbaum, who has scored 16 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8. Agustin Husain has done well with the ball, taking a wicket in the last game at an average of 25.

On the other hand, Mexico started off the tournament with a win but lost its previous match. Moreover, they have not defeated Argentina in any of their last five head-to-head encounters, which puts the team in a challenging situation. With the bat, the team will rely on Rohit Galgalikar, who has scored 16 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8, and Shantanu Kaveri, who has scored 18 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 64.29. Amir Butt has taken 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 17.

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Argentina vs Mexico Match Toss Prediction

The Jimmy Powell Oval will be hosting the game between Argentina and Mexico. This ground is known for favouring the teams that prefer to chase. There are a total of 19 T20Is played at this venue, out of which 10 have been bowled by the team bowling first. The average score in the first innings is 125, while it drops to 101 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

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Argentina and Mexico Player List

Team Form

Argentina Team Form

Argentina started off the tournament with a loss, but the team has regained its momentum by winning its last game.

Mexico Team Form

Mexico, on the other hand, started off the tournament with an impressive win, but they suffered a loss in their previous match.

Argentina vs Mexico T20i Jimmy Powell Oval, null Argentina Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Mexico Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.98 Bet Now!

Argentina vs Mexico Top Team Batsman

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina in this tournament. He has scored 93 runs for the team in 2 matches at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 138.81.

Gurpreet Singh leads the run scoring charts for Mexico, as he has scored 48 runs for the team in 2 matches at an average of 24. His strike rate stands low at 87.27.

Argentina vs Mexico Top Team Bowler

Hernan Fennell is among the leading wicket-takers for Argentina in this tournament. In just 2 games, he has managed to take 3 wickets at an average of 18.67.

On the other hand, Dhananjaya Panda leads the wicket-taking charts for Mexico. In two matches, he has taken just 2 wickets for the team at an average of 20.50.