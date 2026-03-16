Mexico vs Argentina Match Prediction MEX 40 % Chance of Winning ARG 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 4.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 9th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will feature Argentina going against Mexico. This match will take place on 14 March at 8:00 PM IST at Jimmy Powell Oval. Argentina is heading into this game after winning their previous one against Suriname by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Mexico is heading into this game after losing its previous one against the Cayman Islands by 93 runs.

Who will win? Mexico Argentina Vote 0 votes

Facts: Argentina has won all of its last five head-to-head encounters against Mexico.

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina in this tournament, with 209 runs in 4 matches at an average of 52.25.

Dhananjaya Panda is leading the wicket-taking charts for Mexico, with 5 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 19.60.

Argentina vs Mexico Chances of Winning

Argentina has been strong against Mexico in the clashes against each other. Moreover, they have also shown a better form in this tournament, as the team eyes the top spot in the standings. They have players such as Pedro Baron, who has scored 209 runs in 4 innings at an average of 52.25, and Hernan Fennell, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.80. On the other hand, Mexico will remain eager to turn the tables and get its second win of the season. Their line-up has strong players such as Kashigoud Patil, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.75, and Dhananjaya Panda, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.60.

Argentina Chances of Winning: 60%

Mexico Chances of Winning: 40%

Argentina vs Mexico Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Argentina has been among the top teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B, as they hold the 2nd spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 4 games. They have been strong against Mexico in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Ramiro Escobar, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Alan Kirschbaum, who has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.50. With the ball, the team has Lucas Rossi, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 9.25.

On the other hand, Mexico has not been able to do well in this tournament, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with a win and 3 losses in 4 games. They will remain eager to perform well in the next game against Argentina and regain their form. Their batting line-up has players such as Gurpreet Singh, who has scored 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 13.50, and Rohit Galgalikar, who scored 9 runs off 19 balls in the last game. The team also has Bhargav Narasimha, who has taken a wicket in the last game against Cayman Islands at an average of 39.

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Argentina vs Mexico Match Toss Prediction

The match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Jimmy Powell Oval. This venue is known to favour the teams that bowl first. Out of the 23 T20Is played at this venue, 12 have been won by the team bowling first, and 11 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings stands at 127, but drops to 100 in the second innings. The team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Argentina and Mexico won't be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a slight chance of rain on the match day.

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Argentina and Mexico Player List

Team Form

Argentina Team Form

Argentina has been on a winning streak in this tournament, with the team having 3 wins and a loss in 4 games.

Mexico Team Form

Mexico started off the tournament with an impressive win, but has suffered three consecutive losses since then.

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Argentina vs Mexico Top Batters

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina and also leads the run scoring charts in this tournament. He has scored 209 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 52.25.

Kashigoud Patil leads the run-scoring charts for Mexico in this tournament. He has scored 75 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.75.

Argentina vs Mexico Top Bowlers

Hernan Fennell is among the leading wicket-takers for Argentina in this tournament. He has grabbed 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 20.80.

On the other hand, Dhananjaya Panda leads the wicket-taking charts for Mexico. He has secured 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 19.60.