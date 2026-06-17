Scotland Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction WIN 66 % Chance of Winning SCO 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 4.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have another interesting game, as Scotland Women prepare to go against the West Indies Women. This match is all set to be played on 18 June at 11:00 PM IST at Headingley. Scotland Women are heading to this game after winning their opening match against Ireland Women by 40 runs. On the other hand, West Indies Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against New Zealand Women by 7 wickets. Which one of these two teams could manage to continue its winning streak?

Who will win? Scotland Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Indies Women have won their only head-to-head match against Scotland Women.

Kathryn Bryce has scored 30 runs off 20 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Hayley is yet to take her wicket.

Katherine Fraser, from Scotland Women, has taken 12 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.65.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record against Scotland Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shemaine Campbelle, who scored 90 runs off 62 balls, and Aaliyah Alleyne, who took 4 wickets at an average of 6.75. On the other hand, Scotland Women will also be eager to secure a win. For this, the team will be taking advantage of its winning momentum to turn the tables against West Indies Women. They have players such as Kathryn Bryce, who scored 60 runs off 39 balls, and Kirstie Gordon, who took 3 wickets at an average of 5.33.

Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 34%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 66%

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Scotland Women have received a strong start in this tournament. After winning their first game against Ireland Women, the real challenge for the team begins in its upcoming match against West Indies Women. Their record against West Indies has not been good, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have have batters such as Sarah Bryce, who scored 49 runs off 35 balls, and Katherine Fraser, who scored 15 runs off 16 balls. Kathryn Bryce took 2 wickets for the team at an average of 9.50.

On the other hand, West Indies Women also received a strong start to the tournament. The team defeated the defending champions in its first game, as they aim to carry on their winning momentum in the next. Noting their record against Scotland Women, the team will look at the next game as an opportunity to come out victorious. They have batters such as Hayley Matthews, who scored 48 runs off 37 balls, and Deandra Dottin, who scored 6 runs off 8 balls. Deandra Dottin was also able to take a wicket at an economy of 11.

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Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Scotland Women and West Indies Women will be played at Headingley in Leeds. This venue has hosted a total of 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 188, but it falls down to 148 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Scotland Women and West Indies Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Scotland Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women have maintained a winning streak in this format lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning momentum. They have players such as Katherine Fraser, who took 3 wickets at an average of 6.33, and Darcey Carter, who scored 14 runs off 13 balls.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.75, and Qiana Joseph, who scored 2 runs off 4 balls.

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Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce is holding her place firm as one of the leading run-scorers for Scotland Women. She has managed to score 278 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.25.

Hayley Matthews is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for West Indies Women. She has managed to score 304 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 43.43.

Scotland Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce is also the leading wicket-taker for Scotland Women in this format lately. She has managed to take 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.21.

Hayley Matthews also holds her place as one of the key bowlers for West Indies Women. She has managed to take 8 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.63.