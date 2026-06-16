India vs Afghanistan, the second ODI Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning AFG 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between India and Afghanistan is about to get even more exciting as both teams get ready for the second ODI. This match will be played on 17 June at 1:30 PM IST at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India was able to win the first ODI by 7 wickets, as they aim for another win to secure a series win. On the other hand, Afghanistan will also aim for a turnaround to ensure that the series remains alive.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma has scored 22 runs off 19 balls against Azmatullah Omarzai, while Omarzai is yet to take his wicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 15 runs off 13 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will enter the second ODI match with a higher chance of winning. The team still remains undefeated against Afghanistan and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab the series win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who scored 84 runs off 66 balls, and Gurnoor Brar, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to turn the tables and level the series. The team will rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 102 runs off 51 balls, and Rashid Khan, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.40.

India Chances of Winning: 65%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 35%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has been a strong team in this series, as they even started the series well. Now with the team having a win already in this series, they will be looking at the second game as a chance to win and seal the series already. Being undefeated against Afghanistan, the team will also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them for the series win. They have batsmen such as KL Rahul, who scored 39 runs off 19 balls, and Ishan Kishan, who scored 34 runs off 22 balls. Harsh Dubey was able to impress on his debut, as he took 3 wickets at an average of 15.66.

On the other hand, Afghanistan lost the first game but the team still has some positives to take. With those positives, Afghanistan will be looking forward to making some improvements as they prepare for the second ODI. With its strong form in recent games, the team will be eager to turn the tables against India and level the series. They have batsmen such as Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 27 runs off 30 balls, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 26 runs off 16 balls. Ziaur Rahman took a wicket at an economy of 9.75.

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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which gives India the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls down to 205 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44% Humidity 29° - 38° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44% Humidity 29° - 38° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has regained its winning momentum in the ODI format. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to secure another win to seal the series. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50, and Rohit Sharma, who scored 16 runs off 16 balls.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan just had their winning momentum affected with the first ODI. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain momentum. They have players such as Allah Ghazanfar, who went wicketless at an economy of 5.60, and Mohammad Nabi, who scored 9 runs off 14 balls.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Rohit Sharma still remains one of the key batters for India in this series. He has managed to score 425 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 47.22.

Ibrahim Zadran is yet to show his best in the series against India. Over his last 7 games, he has managed to score 430 runs at an average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 89.02.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has been a key wicket-taker for India in this format. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.61.

Azmatullah Omarzai will be a key bowler for Afghanistan even in the second ODI. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.02.