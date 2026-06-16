Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction RSA 58 % Chance of Winning PAK 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group 1 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have another intense game, as Pakistan Women will be going against South Africa Women. This match will be played on 17 June at 11:00 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan Women are heading to this game after losing their opener against India Women by 64 runs. On the other hand, South Africa Women are heading to this game after losing their opener against Australia Women by 65 runs. Which one of these two teams will get their first win of the tournament?

Who will win? Pakistan Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Pakistan Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 35 runs off 43 balls against Sadia Iqbal, while Sadia has dismissed her twice.

Muneeba Ali has scored 20 runs off 15 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba has dismissed her once.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women will enter the next game against Pakistan Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Pakistan Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 44 runs off 39 balls, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who took 2 wickets at an average of 11. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will also be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will make use of its experienced lineup to come out victorious. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who scored 41 runs off 35 balls, and Fatima Sana, who took 2 wickets at an average of 16.50.

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 42%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 58%

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan Women did not have a good start to the current edition. The team suffered a massive loss against India Women, as they now aim to regain momentum in the next game against South Africa Women. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting their record over South Africa Women in recent games. They have batters such as Aliya Riaz, who scored 18 runs off 17 balls, and Ayesha Zafar, who scored 12 runs off 8 balls. Sadia Iqbal was also able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 20.50.

On the other hand, South Africa Women also suffered an unexpected loss in the opening game. But they will be looking forward to the next game against Pakistan Women as an opportunity to regain momentum. South Africa Women have been strong over them in recent games, which could give them a much needed momentum boost. They have batters such as Nadine de Klerk, who scored 25 runs off 22 balls, and Marizanne Kapp, who scored 12 runs off 6 balls. Ayabonga Khaka took 2 wickets for the team at an average of 16.50.

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This venue has hosted a total of 31 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls down to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 82% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 82% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have not been able to do much well in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rameen Shamim, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.50, and Gull Feroza, who scored 12 runs off 9 balls.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women just got their winning momentum affected with the previous game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain form in the next game. They have players such as Nadine de Klerk, who took 2 wickets at an average of 17.50, and Marizanne Kapp, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.25.

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Fatima Sana has been a key batter for Pakistan Women in this format. She has managed to score 298 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 59.60.

Laura Wolvaardt has retained her place as a key batter for South Africa Women. She has managed to score 471 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 58.88.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal has been a key wicket-taker for Pakistan Women in this format. She has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.87.

Nonkululeko Mlaba will be playing a vital role for South Africa Women in the next game. She has taken 13 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.09.