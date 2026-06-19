India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Afghanistan tour of India Match Prediction
IND
68%
Chance of Winning
AFG
32%
Parimatch
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.
- Rohit Sharma has scored 26 runs off 23 balls against Rashid Khan, while Rashid has dismissed him twice.
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 27 runs off 24 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.
India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning
India will enter the third ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in this format and also holds the home-ground advantage, which could help them win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 238 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 135.22, and Gurnoor Brar, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to turn the tables in the next game. The team has some experienced players in their line-up, as they aim to regain form and secure a win in the last game of the series. They have players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has scored 143 runs in 2 innings at an average of 71.50, and Nangeyalia Kharote, who took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 19.
- India Chances of Winning: 68%
- Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 32%
India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India has turned out to be the dominant force in the ODI series against Afghanistan. Showing their dominance with both bat and ball, India has already won the series with one more game left to go. Looking at their record against Afghanistan and the home-ground advantage, India will be entering the game as the favourites to win. They have batters such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Arshdeep Singh has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.40.
On the other hand, Afghanistan has not been able to do well in this series. The team suffered a massive loss in the one-off Test, and has already lost the ODI series with one more match left to go. Now they will be eager to end the series on a positive note by defeating India in the third ODI. They have batsmen such as Rahmat Shah, who has scored 82 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41, and Sediqullah Atal, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21. Rashid Khan has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 21.25.
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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which means India takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a massive total of 39 ODIs, out of which 18 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 229, but it falls to 208 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the third ODI is likely to ball first.
Weather Report
The third ODI between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
India and Afghanistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
Shah Rahmat
all rounder
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Shahidi Hashmatullah
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Rahman Ziaur
all rounder
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Ahmad Fareed
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India has now been on a winning streak in this format. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Prince Yadav, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 28, and KL Rahul, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 195.
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have encountered a losing streak in the 50-over format lately. The team is now having three wins and two consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the series with a win. They have players such as Allah Ghazanfar, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 6.46, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50.
India vs Afghanistan
Odi
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India
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Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Rohit Sharma was able to find his rhythm back with the bat for the Indian team. In his last 10 games, he has managed to score 465 runs at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 95.09.
Ibrahim Zadran still remains one of the key batters for Afghanistan in this format. He has managed to score 451 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 56.38.
India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh stands tall as the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs lately. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 5.47.
Rashid Khan holds his place as the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in this format. He has been able to take 19 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 4.81.
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