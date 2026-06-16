Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction AUS 57 % Chance of Winning BAN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to get even more intense, as it would be Australia Women going against Bangladesh Women. This match is all set to be played on 17 June at 3:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Australia Women are heading to this game after winning their opening match against South Africa Women by 65 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Netherlands Women by 6 wickets. Can Bangladesh Women cause the first upset of this T20 World Cup?

Who will win? Australia Women Bangladesh Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women.

Beth Mooney has scored 25 runs off 21 balls against Marufa Akter, while Akter has dismissed her once.

Nigar Sultana has scored 21 runs off 38 balls against Georgia Wareham, while Wareham has dismissed her once.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the next game against Bangladesh Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to secure another win this tournament. They have players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 50 runs off 24 balls, and Georgia Wareham, who took 3 wickets at an average of 4.33. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to turn the tables and grab another win. For this, the team will rely on its winning streak, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 50 runs off 33 balls, and Marufa Akter, who took 2 wickets at an average of 15.50.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 57%

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 43%

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women are one of the top contenders for the T20 World Cup, and they have shown the reason for the same, with a dominant win over South Africa Women. Now the team will look to continue the same form even in the upcoming matches. With the next game being against Bangladesh Women, they will utilise their undefeated form to secure another win. They have batters such as Ellyse Perry, who scored 36 runs off 26 balls, and Georgia Wareham, who scored 32 runs off 22 balls. Sophie Molineux took 2 wickets for the team at an average of 8.50.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have also received a strong start to the tournament. Even after securing a win over Netherlands Women, the team had suffered with various challenges in the first game. Now they will look to overcome those challenges and grab a win over Australia Women to give one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. They have batters such as Dilara Akter, who scored 26 runs off 23 balls, and Sharmin Akhter, who scored 37 runs off 32 balls. Ritu Moni was able to take a wicket at an economy of 4.25.

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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at Headingley in Leeds. This venue has hosted 2 T20Is and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 188, but it falls down to 148 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 76% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 76% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and Bangladesh Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been on a winning streak in this format. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning streak. They have players such as Alana King, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13, and Annabel Sutherland, who scored 21 runs off 14 balls.

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have also been on a winning streak in this format. The team has managed to grab three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to secure another win in this campaign. They have players such as Rabeya Khan, who took a wicket at an economy of 6.50, and Shorna Akter, who scored 18 runs off 17 balls.

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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll will still be a key batter for Australia Women in the upcoming match. Over her last 10 matches in this format, she has managed to score 425 runs at an average of 42.50.

Nigar Sultana has been a key run-scorer for Bangladesh Women in this format. Over her last 10 games, she has managed to score 316 runs at an average of 45.14.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Australia Women. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.79.

Marufa Akter has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Bangladesh Women. She has been able to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.38.