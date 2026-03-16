Facts: Melbourne Stars Women have failed to qualify for the knockout stages in any of the previous four seasons.

Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in this fixture with 388 runs in just 11 matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women won their maiden title last season. The start of their defence started well with two wins. However, since then they have lost their form, managing just two wins in their previous five matches. They’re just one point ahead of the fifth placed team having played a game more. Georgia Wareham has single-handedly kept them in the playoff spots, finding herself second in the list of the best bowlers and the sixth highest runscorer.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have gotten over their initial stutter and solidified their place in the playoff positions with 9 points in 6 games. They can go top of the table with a win as they’re currently one point behind Hobart Hurricanes having played one game fewer. Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in the tournament while Sophie Day and Kim Garth feature among the highest wicket-takers.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 40%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Melbourne Stars’ opener Meg Lanning is the highest run scorer in games involving the two teams. She has scored four fifties in 11 innings and averages 48.50 runs against the Renegades. The 33-year-old is in brilliant form and we’re expecting her to go big against the derby rivals.

In the 7 games they’ve played, the Melbourne Renegades’ openers have managed an aggregate of just 60 runs. The highest opening partnership score for the team is 21, a score they registered in the previous game. The defending champions’ openers are woefully out of form and we’re expecting them to fail to perform once again.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval has seen 6 matches played so far. While there have been two instances when the teams defended their target, the venue has seen three successful chases and an abandoned game. However, each of the matches saw the teams opt to field first after winning the toss. We’re expecting that trend to continue and expecting the teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The threat of rain looms over the game and we’re expecting rain to feature during the day heavily. The players are likely to face steady winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 16C and the minimum temperature is likely to be at 14C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

The teams occupy the second and third spots in the table at this stage of the tournament. There are no injury concerns plaguing any of the sides. However, we’re expecting the defending champions to make a change to their opening partnership and reinstate Davina Perrin at the top of the order.

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

The Renegades started the tournament with two wins but have since found inconsistent form. They’ve lost three of the previous five matches and are currently third in the table.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

After a stuttering start in the first three matches, the Stars have found consistency with three wins in a row. They find themselves just a point behind the league leaders despite playing one fewer game.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

The Renegades have tried both Davina Perrin and Emma de Broughe to partner Courtney Webb at the top, but none of them have shined so far. Webb, however, is the team’s second-highest scorer and despite a constantly changing opening pair, we’re expecting her to do well. She was the team’s top scorer with 37 runs the last time they faced the Stars.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

The tournament’s leading runscorer, Meg Lanning, is our pick to be the best batter in the match. The 33-year-old opener has scored 327 runs in 6 games, at an average of over 65. Lanning is also the highest scorer in this fixture with 388 runs in 11 derby matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been the only consistent player from the Renegades this season. The 26-year-old has 13 dismissals to her name so far and lies just one wicket behind the leader, Heather Graham. We’re backing the leg spinner to trouble the Stars batters in Melbourne.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Despite bowling in just 5 innings, Sophie Day has taken 12 wickets - the third-most in the tournament so far. She comes into the match on the back of figures of 4/17 against the table toppers Hobart Hurricanes. We’re expecting the spinner to return with a couple of wickets at the Junction Oval.