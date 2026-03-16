594

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

MER

40%

Chance of Winning

MST

60%

Parimatch

1.66
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Junction Oval

The Junction Oval in Melbourne is set to play the venue for the derby game between reigning champions Melbourne Renegades Women and second-placed side Melbourne Stars. The match is scheduled to be played from 9:40 AM IST on Saturday, November 29.

Facts:

  • Melbourne Stars Women have failed to qualify for the knockout stages in any of the previous four seasons.
  • Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in this fixture with 388 runs in just 11 matches.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women won their maiden title last season. The start of their defence started well with two wins. However, since then they have lost their form, managing just two wins in their previous five matches. They’re just one point ahead of the fifth placed team having played a game more. Georgia Wareham has single-handedly kept them in the playoff spots, finding herself second in the list of the best bowlers and the sixth highest runscorer.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have gotten over their initial stutter and solidified their place in the playoff positions with 9 points in 6 games. They can go top of the table with a win as they’re currently one point behind Hobart Hurricanes having played one game fewer. Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in the tournament while Sophie Day and Kim Garth feature among the highest wicket-takers.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Melbourne Stars’ opener Meg Lanning is the highest run scorer in games involving the two teams. She has scored four fifties in 11 innings and averages 48.50 runs against the Renegades. The 33-year-old is in brilliant form and we’re expecting her to go big against the derby rivals.

In the 7 games they’ve played, the Melbourne Renegades’ openers have managed an aggregate of just 60 runs. The highest opening partnership score for the team is 21, a score they registered in the previous game. The defending champions’ openers are woefully out of form and we’re expecting them to fail to perform once again.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval has seen 6 matches played so far. While there have been two instances when the teams defended their target, the venue has seen three successful chases and an abandoned game. However, each of the matches saw the teams opt to field first after winning the toss. We’re expecting that trend to continue and expecting the teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The threat of rain looms over the game and we’re expecting rain to feature during the day heavily. The players are likely to face steady winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 16C and the minimum temperature is likely to be at 14C.

Clear
No Rain
Mild
Breeze
Clear
No Rain
Mild
Breeze

Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

The teams occupy the second and third spots in the table at this stage of the tournament. There are no injury concerns plaguing any of the sides. However, we’re expecting the defending champions to make a change to their opening partnership and reinstate Davina Perrin at the top of the order.

Playing

MER
MER
MST
MST
First TeamSecond Team
Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

The Renegades started the tournament with two wins but have since found inconsistent form. They’ve lost three of the previous five matches and are currently third in the table.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

After a stuttering start in the first three matches, the Stars have found consistency with three wins in a row. They find themselves just a point behind the league leaders despite playing one fewer game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

It is as close a fixture as it gets with the Melbourne derby seeing the Stars and Renegades both register 10 wins each. Two matches have been abandoned due to inclement weather. The previous three games have been won by the Renegades while the Stars were on a 5-match winning run before that. Head to Head: Melbourne Renegades Women: 10 Melbourne Stars Women: 10 Draw/Tie: 00 Abandoned: 02
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		1143408DDLLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		09 DecDPES vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 09.12.2025
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		05 DecDMST vs SYT T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 05.12.2025
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		03 DecLMST vs SYS T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 03.12.2025
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		01 DecLHOH vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 01.12.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		29 NovDMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 29.11.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		1024404DLDLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		04 DecDMER vs SYS T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 04.12.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		02 DecLPES vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 02.12.2025
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		29 NovDMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 29.11.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		27 NovLMER vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 27.11.2025
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		22 NovDSYT vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 22.11.2025

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

T20

Junction Oval, null

Icon

Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.66
Icon

Melbourne Stars

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.14

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

The Renegades have tried both Davina Perrin and Emma de Broughe to partner Courtney Webb at the top, but none of them have shined so far. Webb, however, is the team’s second-highest scorer and despite a constantly changing opening pair, we’re expecting her to do well. She was the team’s top scorer with 37 runs the last time they faced the Stars.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

The tournament’s leading runscorer, Meg Lanning, is our pick to be the best batter in the match. The 33-year-old opener has scored 327 runs in 6 games, at an average of over 65. Lanning is also the highest scorer in this fixture with 388 runs in 11 derby matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been the only consistent player from the Renegades this season. The 26-year-old has 13 dismissals to her name so far and lies just one wicket behind the leader, Heather Graham. We’re backing the leg spinner to trouble the Stars batters in Melbourne.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Despite bowling in just 5 innings, Sophie Day has taken 12 wickets - the third-most in the tournament so far. She comes into the match on the back of figures of 4/17 against the table toppers Hobart Hurricanes. We’re expecting the spinner to return with a couple of wickets at the Junction Oval.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Melbourne Stars Women

The Melbourne Renegades have won the previous three matches played between the two sides, including a victory earlier in the season. However, the Stars are in better form and are placed ahead of them in the table having lost just once in 6 matches. Despite it being a derby game, we believe that form will come out on top and hence, we’re backing the Stars to defeat the Renegades.
  • Melbourne Renegades Women to win - 2.14 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Stars Women to win - 1.66 (Parimatch)
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