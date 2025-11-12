Facts

Andrew Balbirnie scored 476 runs in 10 Test matches, averaging 25.05.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 2110 runs and picked up 205 wickets in 54 test matches for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Bangladesh comes into this series after a 1-0 series loss against Sri Lanka in June 2025, where they drew the first Test match at Galle and lost the second Test at Colombo by an innings and 78 runs. Bangladesh is a really strong side when they play at home on turning tracks, and an all-out spin attack is expected against an inexperienced Ireland side.

The frontline spin attack will feature Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Pacers Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud will lead the fast-bowling department, and Nahid Rana might get another opportunity, especially as the Sylhet pitch offers some pace and bounce. If Bangladesh opts for a third spinner, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad could get a chance.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has not had the best of times in international cricket, will lead the side. In the batting department, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das are the key batters to watch out for. Mominul Haque, who has scored 4,627 runs in Tests, will have a huge role to play.

The Irish side is currently having a good run in Test Cricket, having won two of their last five Test matches played (with one of the wins coming against Afghanistan, not another against Ireland as stated). Ireland has only played a handful of Test matches in recent years, presenting a huge challenge as they step onto the field for a Test series for the first time in Bangladesh.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead this young Irish side, which also has some real quality spinners in their ranks. Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Harry Tector, and Paul Stirling are the four spin bowling options, while Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Curtis Campher, and Liam McCarthy are the fast-bowling options. In the batting department, all eyes will be on the veteran Paul Stirling and in-form batters Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Stephen Doheny to deliver the goods in what is expected to be a trial by spin for the Irish batters.

Bangladesh Chance of Winning: 79%

Ireland Chance of Winning: 21%

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction and Tips 2025

One of the legendary Test batters in the history of Test Cricket for Bangladesh, wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim scored 321 runs in four matches, averaging 45.85 this year. He is one player who grinds very hard in the middle order and has scored 3,580 runs, averaging 37.68 in Bangladesh. The last time he played against Ireland, Rahim scored a mammoth 177 runs. We are backing a strong start to the series from Rahim and predict his score to be over 31 runs in the first innings of this Test match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Toss Prediction

This is the first test match that’s been hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground. Bangladesh win most of their matches in the sub continent by batting first scoring huge and then when the conditions become spin friendly on day 2, day 3 they bowl out their opponents. We predict the team that wins the toss will ideally look to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather at Sylhet is expected to be around 29°C to 30°C throughout the next five days and on five days it is going to be sunny with no chances of rain and a humidity of 71% and wind blowing at 6-8 Km/hr.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Bangladesh and Ireland Players List

Bangladesh and Ireland Recent Form

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh won two, lost two and drew one of their last five test matches played. In 2025 they played four test matches, where they lost two, won one.

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland are currently on a three match winning streak in test matches with their last test loss coming in 2023.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Batters

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the Top Batter for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim is in really good form heading into this contest, having scored 321 runs in four matches, averaging 45.85 this year. He has a pretty good record against Ireland, where he scored 177 runs in two innings the last time he played against them in Bangladesh. We are backing the veteran batter to perform well in this fixture and score more runs than other batters for Bangladesh.

Harry Tector to be the Top Batter for Ireland

Tector failed to score many runs in the last Test match he played against Zimbabwe, which was five months ago. The last time he toured Bangladesh, Tector scored 106 runs and was the top batter in one of those innings. He is coming off a really good domestic season, and we expect him to continue that form in this match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Taijul Islam to be the Top Bowler for Bangladesh

Taijul Islam is a true match-winner in home conditions, and so far in four Test matches played in 2025, he has taken 20 wickets. In Bangladesh alone, Taijul has picked up 181 wickets in 37 Test matches, and he is expected to play a major role with the ball on what is expected to be a traditional turning track. We are backing the left-arm spinner to weave his magic and be the top bowler for Bangladesh.

Gavin Hoey to be the Top Bowler for Ireland

The young leg spinner who is expected to make his debut in Test Cricket is going to be the x-factor as he can get that extra bounce and turn of the surface. Though he is inexperienced, conditions will work in his favour and we expect him to provide key break trroughs for the Irish side and scalp more wickets.