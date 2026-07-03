The Best Online Badminton Betting Sites in India 2026

Badminton betting is gaining popularity in India, prompting bookmakers to increasingly feature the sport on their websites, offering a wide range of badminton betting options. Finding the best online badminton betting sites in India among the plethora of bookmakers can be challenging. However, our SportsCafe betting experts have carefully compiled detailed and professional rankings of these sites to make your search easier.

Best Badminton Betting Sites

Our esteemed SportsCafe colleagues, well-versed professionals in the betting realm, offer the most trustworthy insights into popular Indian online sports betting sites. Our team carefully curates lists of platforms that provide fair online betting, excellent odds, incentive bonuses and reliable support.

Additionally, you can explore our previous rankings of best cricket betting apps, best cricket betting sites, best football betting apps, and best football betting sites, olympic games betting sites and other.

Top 10 Badminton Betting Sites in India (June 2026) We are pleased to present an elite selection of the 10 best badminton betting sites available in India. Each platform presented here has been rigorously assessed based on factors such as reliability, lucrative bonuses, security, competitive odds, user-friendly interfaces and overall betting quality. Dive into our carefully selected lineup, guaranteeing an exceptional betting experience at every recommended site: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

List of the Best Badminton Betting Sites in India 2026 by SportsCafe Below are the top badminton betting sites for Indian players, carefully selected by Sportscafe. Each one comes with an in-depth analysis that highlights its strengths, weaknesses, and unique selling points. This detailed review is designed to help you make an informed decision and choose the platform that perfectly suits your preferences and betting requirements. Explore the following set of sites available for a thorough assessment: 4rabet; Batery; Stake; Rajabets; Thrill; Lucky Star; 1win; Melbet; MegaPari; Parimatch. #1 Online Badminton Betting Website — 4rabet 4rabet is a prominent figure in the online betting industry and boasts a rich range of features specifically designed to suit the varied needs of betting enthusiasts. Known for its intuitive interface and extensive offerings, the platform becomes the best choice for those looking for an exciting and enjoyable betting experience. With a focus on a variety of sports, including badminton, the casino ensures that fans of every game will find entertainment and opportunities to indulge in their favorite sport. Be it major tournaments such as the All England Open or the BWF World Championship, 4rabet provides comprehensive coverage and betting options for badminton fans. For choosing 4rabet for badminton betting, consider the following: Affordable Entry: With a minimum deposit of just 300 INR, 4rabet makes online betting accessible to a wide range of users, regardless of their budget;

Fast Registration: The platform boasts a quick registration process, ensuring that users can swiftly create their accounts and start betting without unnecessary delays;

Lots of Bonuses: Access to over 20 promotional codes provides users with ample opportunities to unlock various bonuses, increasing their overall betting engagement;

Lucrative Welcome Pack: The welcome sports package, offering a remarkable 700% bonus, is a testament to 4rabet's commitment to generously rewarding its users. Pros Cons Welcome Bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Sometimes, users may encounter issues related to platform stability, such as lags or technical glitches Provides up to 5 withdrawal options Offers up to 10 betting options for badminton matches Free 4rabet mobile application for Indian users 24/7 customer support #2 Badminton Betting Site in India – Batery Batery, one of the premier badminton betting sites in India, distinguishes itself by offering some of the most competitive odds in badminton betting. Highly regarded in the country, this platform hosts an impressive array of over 3,000 sports events. Notably, Batery provides a unique advantage with its totalizator feature, enabling bettors to increase their winnings by accurately predicting outcomes. Recognized as one of the top badminton betting prediction sites, Batery includes a separate statistics section for more informed betting. Additionally, the brand is expanding its betting experience with live streaming of exciting sporting events, allowing users to participate in the real-time action by placing bets on their preferred badminton matches. Pros Cons Positive reviews from Indian players Might take a while to get a response from support Few sports other than badminton Great badminton betting odds Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Live streams #3 Betting Site for Badminton in India - Stake Badminton fits seamlessly into Stake’s live betting section. This sport is known for its fast pace, and live odds generally keep up with that pace during major BWF tournaments. Pre-match coverage includes major international tournaments, and betting markets cover set results, total games, and handicaps for most of the listed events. Indian users will find their top domestic players here when they compete on the international stage. During Grand Prix series tournaments and major championships, Stake offers special promotions that go well beyond the usual bonus structure. The minimum deposit is just INR 100. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 There aren't that many Indian matches 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive tournament promotions PWA available for Android and iOS Set results, total games and handicap markets Major BWF events covered Fast in-play odds updates #4 Betting Site for Badminton in India — Rajabets Rajabets is number 4 on our list and is a very good place to bet on badminton in India. You can bet on small local games and big international matches. The site gives good odds and also has live betting, so you can bet while watching the game. It works on both computers and phones. There is an Android app, and for iPhone users, there is a fast version in the browser called PWA. You can add money using UPI, Google Pay, or PayTM. The site looks clean, and it is easy to find badminton matches. The welcome bonus is also nice — 200% up to 100,000 INR. If you like badminton and want to bet with your phone, this is a good site to try.

Pros Cons Minimum deposit is only INR 150 No promo code is available Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR Good live betting options Easy payments with UPI, PayTM, Google Pay Fast website and mobile app #5 Betting Site for Badminton in India — Thrill Thrill is a new bookmaker that works exclusively with cryptocurrencies. It was established in 2025 and operates under license No. ALSI-202506019-FI1. The sportsbook features over 35 sports, including badminton. You can bet on the BWF World Championships, the All England Open, the Asian Championships, and other major tournaments. Both pre-match and live betting are available. Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Thrill offers a rakeback system that returns up to 70% of every bet you place. Pros Cons Live and pre-match betting on major badminton tournaments No traditional welcome bonus Registration in seconds via email or Google Rakeback up to 70% Crypto payments #6 Betting Site for Badminton in India - Lucky Star Lucky Star is one of the most prestigious bookmakers you can use for betting on badminton. It offers you hundreds of fun badminton events, all of which have a lot of betting markets for you to pick from, and each option has nice odds so you can win more with less risk. You can also get a nice welcome bonus, as well as pick Hindi as the language for more comfortable use. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Sometimes the support takes some time to respond; Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹52863 Great reputation among Indian players Payments like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto Great quality of live streaming #7 Betting Site for Badminton in India — 1win 1win offers you many badminton bets every day. You can find various great tournaments like World Championships as well as local Indian matches. The navigation is really intuitive and simple and the visuals are eye-catching. You can start with just 300 INR and get a welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 as well. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Not that many Indian matches Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 Very simple navigation Quick deposits and withdrawals #8 Online Badminton Betting Site in India – Melbet Melbet places a strong emphasis on badminton, which is particularly important given how poorly most bookmakers cover this sport. The betting lineup includes the BWF World Championships, the All England Open, the Indian Open, the Thomas Cup, and the Uber Cup, as well as the domestic Indian tournament circuit. For most major matches, bets are available on sets, total scores, and handicaps. This selection is valuable when following Indian players throughout the tournament. Live betting is available throughout the tournament, and Melbet typically runs special promotions for major BWF events. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 Not all bonuses are easy to wager Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses APK for Android, PWA for iOS BWF events and Indian domestic circuit covered Set betting, game totals and handicap markets Live betting on major tournaments #9 Online Badminton Betting Website - MegaPari Many badminton fans pick MegaPari for their bets since it is a fully licensed bookmaker with great conditions. You can get a great welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR and deposit only 100 INR to start betting. There is also a nice mobile app for Android and iOS so that you can bet wherever you go, and you will have no problem picking tournaments like BWF World Championships or Guwahati Masters. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Odds for badminton sometimes are low Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Many nice betting markets daily Statistics of previous matches #10 Best Badminton Betting Site – Parimatch Parimatch, a world-famous betting site that enjoys considerable popularity and is available in almost all countries of the world, including India. Founded in 1994, it is one of the oldest bookmakers in the world. Known for its stellar reputation and numerous positive reviews, this platform boasts a diverse set of features. Its exceptional bonus program, VIP club benefits, fast withdrawals and 24/7 support make it an attractive option. One of the standout features of Parimatch is its wide range of betting options beyond the usual selections. As well as covering niche sports such as badminton, it also hosts a wide range of sporting events to suit a wide range of preferences. Notably, Parimatch offers one of the most extensive selections of badminton competitions. Pros Cons Generous welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 No statistics for past events Hindi language Exclusive VIP program Cryptocurrency 24/7 live support

Badminton Leagues and Tournaments for Online Betting on Sites Similar to other sports, badminton has a range of leagues, from amateur to professional level. Varied leagues may present diverse prizes and odds for players, emphasizing the significance of selecting the most rewarding tournaments for betting purposes. Let's explore the four primary leagues in badminton betting: BWF World Championships;

World Superseries Finals;

Asia Championships;

European Championships. Usually, all of the leagues are available to players from India on all platforms that are included on our list of the best betting badminton sites. Take a look further to learn more about each one of these championships to find what will be the best fit to you. BWF World Championships Betting Sites The BWF World Badminton Championship, which is hosted by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is one of the sport's most prominent and prestigious competitions. Every year, the world's best badminton players are drawn to this championship, which is the pinnacle of the sport. There is a fierce struggle for this honorary title among athletes in men's, women's, mixed, men's and women's singles and doubles categories. Take a look at the best betting badminton sites that provides BWF World Championship tournaments: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. World Superseries Finals Betting Sites The World Superseries Finals is a serious badminton competition that is held by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). It's an elite event that brings the bettors from all over the world together. The tournaments are being held annually and offer really high winnings for the players. The categories include the men's, women's, mixed, men's, and women's singles and doubles sections. Our Sportscafe team have put together a list of three best betting badminton sites that provides betting on World Superseries Finals events: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. The Asia Championships Betting Sites The Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) hosts a top-level betting badminton competition known as the Badminton Asia Championships. Pro athletes from Asia come to this competition, which is one of the biggest events in the sport. Although this championship isn't too popular in India, these events offer really high odds, which still attract Indian players. If you`re looking for the best badminton betting sites that offer the tournaments from the Asia Championships, take a look at our ranking below: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. The European Championships Betting Sites The European championships are a series of premier badminton betting tournaments held by Badminton Europe. Like other major badminton tournaments, the European Badminton Championships provide a variety of betting options and possibilities from bookmakers. This is the most significant championship in the world, which unites all the European nations together. The tournaments are being held regularly, which gives an opportunity to bet on the games several times. Our Sportscafe created a ranking of the badminton betting sites that offer betting on the events of this championship: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

Other Websites for Betting on Badminton For those who are passionate about badminton and looking for more platforms to place their bets, there are several other websites that offer a great experience. While the top sites get most of the attention, these alternatives provide competitive odds, a variety of markets, and unique promotions for badminton enthusiasts. For a fun and engaging experience, you might want to check out Playzee. For those who like a no-frills betting experience, Betjam is a solid choice. You can also explore Dolfwin for its wide range of sports, including extensive badminton coverage. For a touch of royalty and a premium betting experience, have a look at Maharaja Fortune.

Live Badminton Betting Sites Live online betting has become more popular all over the world. This kind of entertainment is very exciting and can also be extremely lucrative as live betting usually offers higher rewards for the player. Badminton live betting isn't as common as cricket live betting, for example. However, badminton live betting sites might offer you huge withdrawals if you find a good platform. Take a look at the best badminton live betting sites for the players from India: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. Some of these sites also offer badminton betting predictions that might significantly increase your chances of winning. You can freely choose any platform from the list.

List of Badminton Betting Sites With The Best Odds Odds are one of the most important factors when it comes to betting. Favorable odds play a significant role in determining your likelihood of winning in a specific tournament. The top-tier online badminton betting sites featured in our list stand out by providing the most advantageous odds within the badminton category. These platforms excel in delivering superior odds, which can substantially influence your potential earnings and overall achievements in betting badminton. Below you will find the platforms with the best badminton betting odds: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

Badminton Betting Tips Gaining proficiency in a variety of betting techniques is essential to improving your online badminton betting success. These pointers have the potential to significantly affect your bets' outcomes and enhance your whole betting experience. To assist you in making wise bets, we provide insightful analysis and suggestions from our Sportscafe betting specialists in place of depending on a specialized badminton betting tips: Research. Stay informed with the most recent information, statistics, and professional viewpoints;

Make a wise decision. Select the sportsbook with the best odds;

Financial management. Make and stick to a budget. Long-term success requires responsible betting;

Records Head-to-Head. Analyze past player-to-player encounters. A player may benefit from some combinations more than another;

Weather Trends. Weather may affect gaming, especially when contests are held outside. Examine the impact on the performance of the player;

Live betting. A knowledgeable bettor typically makes wiser decisions. It lets you adjust your strategy based on how the game plays out. Those badminton betting tips will allow you to become an expert in badminton betting and increase the winnings. Apply these techniques to bet on the betting badminton sites mentioned on our list.

Deposit Methods for Online Badminton Betting Sites Depositing funds on betting badminton sites can be difficult for a number of reasons, such as inconsistent deposit periods, high minimum deposits, and unclear instructions. One of the most important factors in our ranking of the best badminton betting sites is how easy it is for customers to make deposits and withdrawals. These recommended sites allow you to start placing fast bets on badminton as soon as you deposit your funds. However, it is important to understand that these sites differ in their requirements and deposit methods. It is advised that you investigate the standard deposit options offered by the badminton betting sites that we have highlighted: Bank Transfer;

Visa;

MasterCard;

Apple Pay;

Paysafecard;

UPI;

PayTm;

PhonePe;

MuchBetter;

PayPal;

Google Pay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Cryptocurrency: BTC, USDT, ETH, etc. Note that the deposit methods remain the same regardless of which option you choose, for example, betting via the application or on the official badminton betting site.

Online Badminton Betting Sites vs Apps Choosing between the conventional browser version and a mobile app for badminton betting can be a complex decision. Each option comes with unique benefits and possible limitations, emphasizing the importance of aligning them with your specific preferences and needs. To simplify this decision-making process, we've created an extensive comparative chart that highlights the strengths of each option. This comprehensive comparison simplifies the selection process, giving you the opportunity to evaluate and select the option that best suits your individual requirements and preferences: Mobile application Web version Instant launch Classic version of the bookmaker The fastest processing speed The most elements on the screen Push notifications No push notifications Compatible with Android and IOS devices Compatible with all devices Requires download Doesn`t require download Keep in mind that whether you use the online version or the mobile app, the badminton betting odds and the betting procedure remain the same. A seamless and reliable betting experience is ensured by the platform's integrity and the betting outcome, which remain unaltered regardless of your chosen mode of access. Conclusion by SportsCafe After thoroughly evaluating badminton betting sites targeting Indian users, our Sportscafe experts have carefully compiled a list of the best options available. After extensive research and analysis, platforms such as 4rabet, 1win and Batery have emerged as leaders in this selection process. These sites boast competitive odds, a wide selection of badminton bets and tempting bonuses of up to INR 150,000, specially designed for Indian players. If you are looking for the best badminton betting sites, check out our handpicked top 10 badminton betting sites detailed in this article. It is noteworthy that all the bookmakers mentioned strictly adhere to the Curacao license, providing users with a safe and regulated gaming environment with ample opportunities to ensure winnings. To sum it up, our selection of the 10 best badminton betting sites is based on an unbiased and objective evaluation process that you can confidently trust.