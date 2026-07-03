Finding a trusted and legal basketball betting online site in India takes time and careful checking. There are many bookmakers to choose from, so punters must review several options. This page shows the results of expert reviews and research. It helps bettors from India find safe and reliable basketball betting online sites. Only the best and most trustworthy bookmakers are listed for a secure betting process.
There is a ranking system based on a careful review that helps users understand the strengths and weaknesses of each platform. We check factors like ease of use, payment methods, customer support, and security. This makes it clear what each site does well and where it can improve. There is a fair and clear scoring system that shows the true abilities of each platform. With a transparent evaluation process, customers can trust the rankings to pick the right bookmaker.
This structured scheme not only explains why a site is in the top 10, but also demonstrates exactly how the final ranking is formed based on a balanced analysis of key aspects of a bookmaker's performance.
Our ranking criterias
Criteria
Maximum score
Weight in the overall rating
Safety and trustworthy
5
20%
Odds and markets
5
15%
Usability and design
5
15%
Promo codes
5
10%
Bonus system
5
10%
Payment methods
5
10%
Customer support
5
10%
Additional features and options
5
10%
Safety and trustworthy
For best basketball betting sites, we look at how secure the site is. This includes checking if the site has a valid license, uses encryption for safe transactions, and protects users’ data. Trustworthy sites follow fair rules and make their terms clear to avoid any issues.
Valid licenses and certifications
Strong encryption for data protection
Clear terms and conditions
Fair play practices
Odds and markets
For best basketball betting sites, we check the range of betting options and the quality of odds. Sites should have many betting choices for basketball, including popular leagues and live betting. Good odds help customers get more value from their bets.
Many basketball markets (NBA, EuroLeague, etc.)
Competitive odds
Live betting options
Usability and design
Usability and design are important for a good betting site. We check if the site is easy to use, if customers can quickly place bets, and if the site works well on mobile devices. A clear and simple design helps bettors find what they need fast.
Easy navigation and account management
Mobile-friendly (app and website)
Clear layout and organized sections
Promo code
Promo codes can help customers get better bonuses. We check if the site gives promo codes to new users and regular customers. These codes can lead to extra rewards or free bets.
Welcome bonus codes for new users
Regular promo codes for existing customers
Clear rules for using promo codes
Bonus system
The bonus system gives users extra rewards. We look at the types of bonuses (e.g., welcome, reload, or no-deposit) and check if the rules are fair. A good bonus system can make betting more rewarding.
Types of bonuses (welcome, reload, no-deposit)
Fair terms and conditions
Regular promotions for loyal customers
Payment methods
For best basketball betting sites, we check if the site has many payment methods, especially ones that work well in India. Customers should be able to use payment options like UPI, PayTM, and cryptocurrencies for easy deposits and withdrawals.
India-friendly payment options like UPI, PayTM, and Bank Transfers
Support for cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin)
Fast and secure withdrawal process
Customer support
Good customer support is key for a trusted bookmaker. We check if the support team is easy to reach and helpful. A good support team answers questions quickly through multiple contact methods, like live chat, email, or phone.
Extra features can make betting better. We check if the site has things like live streaming, cash-out options, or tools for betting tips. These features can make the betting process easier and more interesting.
Live streaming of basketball games
Cash-out and bet builder options
Betting tips and statistics tools
Best Basketball Betting Websites – Our Expert Review
Above, we have listed the top 10 online basketball betting sites in India. Now, let's look at why these sites are ranked at the top and what makes them stand out.
#1 4Rabet – Focus on Basketball and Local Access
4Rabet takes the first spot for its strong focus on basketball and features that suit Indian players. The platform started in 2019 and holds a Curacao license. It works on both Android and iOS and includes a Hindi interface, which helps many local users. Basketball events are easy to find, with options from big leagues like the NBA to smaller matches. Payment methods include UPI, PayTM, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and USDT, with a ₹300 minimum deposit. Some users say bank withdrawals take longer, and the number of payment choices is limited.
Features
Matches from the NBA and smaller basketball leagues;
Hindi language interface;
Android and iOS apps are available;
Supports UPI, PayTM, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and USDT;
Live streaming option;
Curacao license;
Platform supports Indian players.
What we like
What we don't like
Strong focus on basketball
Bank withdrawals can take longer
Local payment methods accepted
Not many payment options compared to other sites
Hindi interface helps many users
Apps work on both Android and iOS
Welcome Bonus
4Rabet gives new users a 700% sports bonus, up to ₹20,000. The bonus is divided into four parts: 100%, 150%, 200%, and 250%. To claim it, a minimum deposit of ₹300 is needed. Players must wager the bonus 7 times with odds of 1.5 or higher.
#2 Batery – Top Basketball Betting Site with Hindi Support
The bronze goes to Batery, which launched in 2021 and holds a Curacao license (#365/JAZ). It stands out for its strong focus on basketball betting and its support for Indian players through a Hindi language option. The platform covers many sports and offers mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices. Deposits and withdrawals can be made in INR as well as cryptocurrencies, with a minimum deposit of ₹300. Some clients note that customer support can be slow and payment options are limited. Batery also sponsors well-known Indian sports teams.
Features
Focus on basketball matches;
Hindi language available on the site;
20% cashback on sports bets;
Android and iOS apps;
INR and crypto payments accepted;
Fast crypto transactions and better privacy;
Sponsorships with Indian sports teams.
What we like
What we don't like
Basketball betting has high priority
Support replies can take time
Hindi interface helps Indian players
Fewer payment choices than other platforms
Cashback supports players during losses
Fast crypto payments and privacy for clients
Social media sign-up
Welcome Bonus
Batery offers players a choice between Casino or Sports bonuses. Players can get up to a 500% bonus on their first five deposits, along with 430 free spins. The Casino bonus includes free spins on games like Burning Wins: Classic 5 Lines and Luxor Gold: Hold and Win. A 45x wagering requirement applies to both bonus funds and free spins.
#3 Stake
Stake offers a full range of options for convenient basketball betting. This fast-paced sport is perfectly suited to our live betting service, which keeps up with the action throughout the NBA schedule. Quarter betting, live spreads, bets on points, rebounds, and assists, as well as markets for the first player to score, are always available, and odds are quickly adjusted as events unfold in each quarter. High-quality live streams of games are also available.
Features
NBA coverage from regular season through to the Finals;
Quarter lines, player props and first basket scorer markets;
Exclusive playoff and Finals promotional offers;
Free live broadcasts for users;
Crypto-friendly with multiple deposit options (minimum deposit is INR 100);
PWA available for Android and iOS.
What we like
What we don't like
Market depth across daily fixtures, not just headline games
Crypto is the primary payment method
Fast live odds through each quarter
Exclusive playoff promotions
In-Season Tournament coverage
Player points, rebounds and assists props
Low minimum deposit of INR 100
Welcome Bonus
Stake does not offer a traditional welcome bonus. New users have a 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 available from their first deposit. The promo code SPORTSCAFE unlocks additional exclusive rewards for registered users.
#4 Rajabets – Easy Basketball Betting with Local Payments
Rajabets is number 4 in our basketball betting list. It’s a good place for Indian players who want to use local payment methods like UPI, PayTM, or PhonePe. You don’t need to worry about hard steps — everything is easy. After signing up, you can get a 200% welcome bonus up to INR 100,000. That’s a great start if you are new to betting. The site covers many basketball matches from big tournaments and even smaller ones too. It works well on Android and on iPhone with a browser. The site is fast, simple, and good for beginners who just want to enjoy betting without stress. Even if you never tried it before, Rajabets is easy to understand.
Features:
Attractive bonus offers for basketball betting;
A variety of markets and bet types for basketball;
Technical support available 24/7;
Quick registration process;
Hindi language interface.
What we like
What we don't like
Hindi language available on the site
No dedicated iOS app
Huge variety of payment methods
Welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹100,000
Welcome Bonus
New customers of the Rajabets gaming platform can activate participation in a lucrative welcome offer of 200% up to INR 100,000. To activate this welcome bonus, you only need to make a minimum deposit of INR 200 and wager 30 times the amount on bets.
#5 Thrill - Crypto Betting Site for Basketball Betting
Thrill is a new and modern bookmaker focused on cryptocurrency payments. The platform operates under an Anjouan license and covers more than 35 sports and esports, including major basketball leagues such as the NBA, EuroLeague, and NCAA, as well as international tournaments. Users can place bets exclusively using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and USDT TRC20. In addition to sports betting, players also have access to over 4,000 casino games and a separate section featuring Burst games such as Aviator and Plinko
Features
Live betting on NBA and international basketball;
Crypto payments with BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, and USDT;
Fast sign-up through email or Google;
PWA version for Android and iOS devices;
Weekly races, rakeback, and loyalty rewards.
Pros
Cons
Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals
No fiat payment methods
Strong basketball coverage
No native mobile application
Smooth live betting performance
Quick registration through Google or email
Welcome Bonus
Thrill does not offer a traditional welcome bonus for basketball betting. Instead, active users can receive up to 70% rakeback along with weekly and monthly rewards.
#6 Lucky Star - Top Basketball Betting Site in Hindi
Lucky Star is a really nice choice if you want to start placing bets on basketball. Thanks to it you will find all the most popular matches and leagues and will also be able to pick from the best betting markets while having really high odds for your bets. The navigation, as well as the visual design are simple yet highly efficient and comfortable. You can select from many payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto.
Features
Minimum deposit of 300 INR;
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52863 INR;
Multiple handicap and total point markets;
Support for multiple currencies including INR;
Pre-match and live betting on thousands of basketball games.
What we like
What we don't like
Clear and well-organized basketball markets
Limited live streaming for basketball matches
Wide selection of handicap and total bets
Fewer advanced betting tools
Convenient quick bet feature
Reliable odds on major events
User-friendly UI
Welcome Bonus
The welcome bonus at Lucky Star gives you 500% up to 52863 INR and is available for the first 4 deposits you make. With it you can get a 200%, 150%, 100% and 50% deposit increases with each needing a 300 INR deposit.
#7 1win - A Legal Basketball Betting Site
1win is one of the most popular bookmakers in the whole world and it offers a lot of basketball bets as well. You can start betting with a deposit of only 300 INR and find various payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and cryptocurrencies. All new players can also get a nice welcome bonus that can be used for all basketball bets.
Features
Minimum deposit of 300 INR;
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR;
Live betting with dynamic odds updates;
Multiple special markets such as player points, rebounds and assists;
Lightweight mobile app present.
What we like
What we don't like
Wide basketball league coverage
Limited analytics tools
Many player-specific markets
Few exclusive basketball features
Fast live betting updates
Flexible betting formats
Good performance on mobile devices
Welcome Bonus
You can use a nice 500% welcome bonus that gives you up to 80,400 INR. The bonus will apply to the first 4 deposits you make and will give you a 100%, 120%, 130%, and 150% deposit increase. All the deposits need a 40x wager and require a 300 INR deposit.
#8 Melbet
Melbet has created one of the most comprehensive basketball betting lines among bookmakers operating in India, and this is particularly evident during the NBA season. The weekly cashback offer runs throughout the tournament, calculated on settled bets each week and credited as a free bet every Monday. The selection of markets is wide and includes bets on the winner, quarters, player points, the first team to score, as well as point spread markets in Live mode, which are available for most games, not just the major matchups. The accumulator bonus offers an extra perk for those placing accumulator bets on multiple matches, and registered users also receive a birthday bonus.
Features
Full NBA season coverage including playoffs and Finals;
Weekly basketball cashback credited as a free bet;
Express bet bonus for accumulator selections;
Quarter betting, player props and live spread markets;
UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted;
Hindi interface for Indian users;
Birthday bonus for registered users.
What we like
What we don't like
Weekly NBA cashback running all season
Some prop markets limited to top fixtures
Express bet bonus for multi-game tickets
Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000
Quarter and player prop markets
Birthday bonus for active users
UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted
Full Android APK and iOS PWA available
Welcome Bonus
New users at Melbet receive a 300% sports bonus up to INR 50,000 on their first deposit. A minimum of INR 45 is required to activate the offer. The promo code SCAFE30 is available separately and unlocks additional rewards on top of the welcome bonus.
#9 MegaPari - Trusted Basketball Bookmaker
MegaPari is a really popular bookmaker that you can use for betting on basketball and it is operating under the Anjouan license. You can find various payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and crypto and start by depositing only 100 INR. You can also pick from a great range of bonuses and promotions which are easy to wager while having good rewards.
Features
Minimum deposit of 100 INR;
Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR;
Promo code CAFEBONUS;
Large selection of player props and team performance markets;
Detailed live match statistics.
What we like
What we don't like
Deep player and team betting markets
Interface may feel complex for beginners
Advanced bet builder for basketball
Occasional overload of betting markets
High limits for experienced bettors
Rich live statistics
Crypto-friendly platform
Welcome Bonus
MegaPari offers you a nice welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR to your account. The bonus can be activated for your first 2 deposits and will only need 470 INR for each deposit to activate the bonus. You will need to place accumulator bets with 3 selections and odds of 1.40 or higher and wager the bonus 5 times with that condition.
#10 Parimatch – A Solid Pick for Basketball Betting
Parimatch began in 2019 and focuses on basketball and other sports. It accepts Indian Rupees (INR) and supports payments through UPI, PayTM, and PhonePe. The platform uses Hindi to help Indian players navigate easily. Well-known players like Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran support Parimatch. The site stays active on social media like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube. The minimum deposit is 100 INR. Some clients say that withdrawals can take more time, and there is no phone support for customer service.
Features
Covers basketball and other sports;
Accepts INR;
Hindi language for Indian players;
Supported by known players;
Active on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, YouTube;
Cash-out feature.
What we like
What we don't like
Good basketball coverage
Withdrawals may take longer
Hindi helps Indian players
No phone support
Many social media channels
Trusted sponsor and partner of top teams
Low deposit amount
Welcome Bonus
With Parimatch, customers can get a 150% bonus up to ₹1,05,000 on their first deposit by depositing at least ₹100. To unlock the bonus, they must complete a 16x wagering requirement on sports bets with odds of 2.0 or higher, and the bonus must be used within 60 days.
Where Else Can You Place Bets on Basketball?
While our list features the top-tier basketball betting sites, many other platforms offer a fantastic experience for Indian punters. These sites provide a great alternative for those looking to explore different odds, markets, and promotions. For instance, Bonsbet offers a great all-around betting experience. For those who are truly passionate about the game, Ballersbet is a dedicated basketball betting site. Additionally, many established names in the industry also provide excellent basketball betting options. These include the innovative crypto-friendly BC.Game and the popular 888starz with its generous bonuses. The cricket-focused 10cric and Indibet also have surprisingly good basketball coverage. And let's not forget about the reliable betting exchange Fairplay and the ever-popular Crickex, which are both great choices for your basketball wagers.
Is Online Basketball Betting Legal in India?
Betting laws are different in each country, and in India, they vary by state. There is no direct ban on legal online basketball betting in India. For example, the Public Gambling Act of 1867 does not mention online betting. Several court rulings suggest that gambling laws do not apply to online betting sites. This means betting is not banned in all states.
The Most Popular Leagues for Betting
Here are some of the most popular basketball leagues for betting that attract customers from all over the world.
National Basketball Association (NBA)
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the biggest basketball leagues in the world, with millions of fans across the globe. It has 30 teams, and each team plays 82 games each season. The Boston Celtics won the last NBA championship. The NBA is known for its strong competition and top players. For NBA betting site, 4rabet is a great choice due to its good odds and many betting options.
Сollege Basketball (NCAA)
College Basketball (NCAA) is a popular basketball league in the U.S. with a large fan base, especially among students and alumni. The league consists of over 350 teams across various divisions. Each team plays around 30 games in the regular season. The Florida Gators won the last NCAA championship in 2026. This league is known for its high energy, rising talent, and March Madness tournament, which is one of the biggest sports events in the U.S.
EuroLeague
The EuroLeague is one of the top basketball leagues in Europe, with a huge fan base across the continent. It features 18 teams from different countries, and each team plays 34 games in the regular season. The current champions are Panathinaikos from Greece, who claimed their 7th title in the 2023–24 season. This league is known for its strong teams, high-quality basketball, and the presence of top European players. Fans enjoy watching intense matches and competitive basketball at the highest level in Europe.
National Basketball League (NBL)
The National Basketball League (NBL) is the top basketball league in Australia, with a growing fan base in the country and abroad. The league has 9 teams, and each team plays 28 games in the regular season. The Illawarra Hawks won the last championship in 2026. The NBL is known for its competitive games, talented players, and exciting basketball. It has become a popular league in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting fans who enjoy watching high-level basketball.
Types of Basketball Betting Markets
Basketball betting has many types of bets. Some popular ones are:
Moneyline: Bet on which team will win.
Point Spread: Bet on how many points a team will win or lose by.
Total Points (Over/Under): Bet on if the total points in a game will be more or less than a certain number.
Props: Bet on specific events during the game, like how many points a player will score.
Futures: Bet on long-term outcomes, like which team will win the championship.
Types of Betting Odds
There are three main types of betting odds: Decimal, Fractional, and American (Moneyline).
Decimal odds show how much a bettor wins for every ₹1 wagered, including the stake.
Fractional odds show the profit compared to the stake. For example, 5/1 means a profit of ₹5 for every ₹1 wagered.
American odds show the profit on a ₹100 wager, either as a positive or negative number.
For the best basketball betting sites, Betway has competitive odds on basketball games.
How to Place The First Bet?
To start betting on basketball, follow these steps:
Pick a trusted bookmaker with good odds, customer support, and a legal status in your region. Check reviews to find a reliable platform.
Register by filling out a form on the bookmaker's website. Registration can be done using an email address, a social media account, or a mobile number. Some platforms might ask for ID verification to confirm the customer's age.
Add money to your account to place a bet. Common deposit methods include UPI, PayTM, net banking, and cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Choose a payment method that suits you and follow the steps on the bookmaker's website.
Once the account is funded, select basketball as the sport. Then, pick a tournament or league, like the NBA or EuroLeague, to bet on.
After selecting a game, decide the type of bet (moneyline, point spread, etc.), enter the stake, and confirm the bet.
Best Basketball Betting Apps
The easiest way to bet on basketball is to use betting apps. Most bookmakers have apps for betting. If there is no app, a mobile version of the site is available. This version works just as well as the desktop site or app. If the bookmaker has an app, it can be downloaded from the official website when using a mobile device. The best basketball betting app can give bettors a smooth way to place bets on the go.
Responsible Betting Tips for Beginners
Here are some helpful betting tips for beginners:
It's important to start with safer bets that have a better chance of winning. Betting on less unpredictable outcomes can help protect your bankroll, especially when just starting.
Set a specific amount of money that can be used for betting and make sure not to exceed that. This helps to manage finances and keeps betting within a responsible range.
Always use sites that are known to be reliable, secure, and licensed. Betting on reputable platforms reduces the risk of losing money to fraudulent operators.
If a bet goes wrong, it’s tempting to try to win back the lost amount. However, this usually leads to bigger losses. Instead, it’s best to stop and take a break.
Decide in advance how much time will be spent on betting. Setting these limits helps prevent excessive gambling and keeps the activity under control.
Available Banking Methods in India
Betting sites in India support many payment methods, especially those that accept Indian Rupees (INR). Most basketball online betting sites offer a range of payment options for easy deposits and withdrawals. Here are 10 common payment methods available:
UPI
Paytm
Google Pay
PhonePe
NetBanking
Debit/Credit Cards
Skrill
Neteller
EcoPayz
Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum)
These payment options help bettors manage their funds easily and quickly.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
Following our review, it is important to pick a betting site for sports like cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and more that guarantees safe and fair betting. Always check if the site has a license, secure payment methods, and helpful customer support before placing bets. With this guide, customers can enjoy betting responsibly and legally. According to SportsCafe, 4rabet is one of the best betting sites for basketball. It is a safe and reliable platform for betting on basketball. Always bet carefully and responsibly.
FAQ
Is it legal to bet on Basketball online, and where can I do it?
Betting on basketball online is allowed in some parts of India. Clients can bet on licensed sites that accept INR and use secure payment methods.
How do I choose the best Basketball betting site for my needs?
Choose a site with good odds, safe payment methods, a range of betting options, and reliable customer support for a solid betting experience.
What types of Basketball bets can I place on these sites?
Customers can bet on match winners, point spreads, total points, player performances, and future bets like season winners or MVP awards.
How do I deposit and withdraw money from a Basketball betting site
Deposits and withdrawals can be done using methods like UPI, PayTM, or bank transfer. Check if the site has your preferred options.
Are there any bonuses, promotions, or free bets for Basketball betting?
Many betting sites have welcome bonuses, free bets, and promotions. Always read the terms before accepting any offers.
How do Basketball odds work, and how can I understand them?
Basketball odds show how much can be won from a bet. They are shown in decimal, fractional, or American formats.
Is customer support available, and how responsive are they?
Most betting sites have customer support available 24/7 through live chat or email. The response time varies, but good sites respond quickly.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.