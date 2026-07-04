The Best Free Bets Sites and Apps with the Best Offers in India 2026

There are many Indian bookmakers offering beneficial bonuses that allow you to bet risk-free and increase your bankroll. With the support of free bets, players can wager on cricket and other sports, getting a chance to win large sums. In most cases, the welcome package with bonus can be found on free bets betting sites, so even beginners can take advantage of them. At SportsCafe, we are providing great service by carefully checking all promotions and regularly updating our list of the best offers so you can wager for maximum benefits from bookies. Best Free Bets Bonuses Bookmakers SportsCafe experts have selected the best betting sites with free bets in India for 2025. The table below includes both the biggest offers and proven bookmakers you can trust.

Sports Bookmakers with the Best Bonuses Program (June 2026) #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Top Free Bet Bonuses in India (June 2026) Our extensive research on the leading bookmakers in India has revealed the ones that offer generous free bet bonuses to players. However, it is crucial to carefully consider the compulsory bonus requirements to retain the winnings. Our table presents the latest free bet promotions and their respective conditions from the top betting websites in 2026. Check it out below: Sportsbook Free Bet Value (INR) Min Deposit (INR) Min Odds Min Bet (INR) Expiry Eligible Markets 4rabet Up to 20 000 500 1.5 Full free bet amount 7 days All sports Batery Up to 150,000 300 1.5 1000 7 days Cricket BC.Game Up to 500 USD 10 USD 1.5 Full free bet amount 7 days All sports Paripesa Up to 30 000 100 1.4 Full free bet amount 7 days All sports Parimatch Up to 20 000 200 1.9 Full free bet amount 7 days All sports Melbet Up to 40 000 75 2.1 Full free bet amount 30 days All sports Rajabets Up to 3000 200 1.2 Full free bet amount 7 days Cricket Dafabet Up to 20 000 1000 1.5 Full free bet amount 45 days All sports 10crics Up to 10 000 350 2.0 Full free bet amount 7 days All sports 1xbet Up to 65 000 200 1.4 Full free bet amount 30 days All sports Megapari Up to 30 000 75 1.5 Full free bet amount 30 days All sports

Best Free Bet Betting Sites We have carefully studied the Indian market and checked several bookmakers providing no-deposit free bets. However, only a handful of them actually has good offers for bettors. To help you choose, we have picked for you the best bookmakers among online betting sites, cricket betting sites, football betting sites, where you can qualify for a free bet with the best conditions: 4rabet; Batery; BC.Game; Paripesa; Parimatch; Melbet; Rajabets; Dafabet; 10crics; 1xbet; Megapari. Choose one of the free bet betting sites from our list, based on your personal preferences, and open an account there. Make your betting experience easy and maximize your profits with free bet offers!

Best Free Bet Betting Apps You can enjoy the mobile betting experience right from your smartphone. We are ready to present you with a list of the best betting apps that offer great free bets offers. Explore our top below, choose your preferred free bet app among online sports betting apps, cricket betting apps, football betting apps and enjoy big winnings: 4rabet; Batery; BC.Game; Paripesa; Parimatch; Melbet; Rajabets; Dafabet; 10crics; 1xbet; Megapari.

Other Great Free Bet Offers to Explore For punters on the hunt for even more free bet opportunities, there are several other excellent betting sites that, while not in our main top 10, still provide fantastic value and exciting promotions. These platforms offer a great way to boost your betting funds and try out new markets. The generous 4rabet bonuses are a huge attraction for many Indian players. For a top-tier casino and sports betting experience with great offers, check out the Casumo bonuses. The emerging Vavada bonuses and Bilbet bonuses are also gaining popularity. The massive 1win bonuses are hard to ignore, offering one of the biggest welcome packages around. For more tailored promotions, the Betindi bonus is designed with Indian players in mind. The well-known Fairplay bonuses on their betting exchange are also a great option. Lastly, for those interested in crypto betting, the Fairspin bonus offers innovative and rewarding free bet opportunities.

What is a Free Bet? A free bet is a tool that a bookmaker gives to a player as a bonus. It can be used for wagering on sports, but the winnings cannot be withdrawn to the card at once. If the free bet wins, money will be credited to the account, but after deduction of the bonus amount. For example, if a player wagers 1000 rupees from a given reward with odds of 2.0, he will get 1000 rupees of net profit, not 2000 rupees. Bettors can get such bonuses in different ways: for registration;

for the first deposit;

for participation in promotions. However, each free bet bonus has its own conditions: validity period, minimum odds, restrictions on sports and markets. If a newcomer does not fulfill the requirements, the bonus will be burned or your winnings will not be counted. Therefore, it is important to read the rules before using it. For example, some brands allow to use free bets only on certain matches or require wagering. If you understand the terms and conditions, you can use the given bonus with maximum benefit and increase your bankroll without unnecessary risks.

How Free Bets Work in India: a Guide for Newcomers Free bets in India are mostly available to new users only. Free bet bookmakers offer them to attract new players and introduce them to the site's functionality. Usually, newcomers can claim their financial bonus immediately after registration or after fulfilling certain conditions, such as making a player's first deposit or placing a qualifying wager with minimum odds (often from 1.50 and above). It is important to understand that if you win, the amount of the free bet is not included in the payout. For instance, if a player placed given INR 500 at odds of 2.00, he will only get INR 500 net profit, not INR 1,000. Also, these bonuses have an expiration date, most often 7, 14 or 30 days. If user doesn’t use the free award in time, it will simply burn out. So stay active and always read the terms and conditions of the promotion before activating it.

What are the Different Types of Free Bets? Bookmakers offer different types of free bets, and the bigger and more famous the brand, the more generous the bonus usually is. Best Indian sportsbooks with free bets such as 4rabet, Paripesa, Parimatch and other market leaders often delight newcomers with free bonuses with favorable conditions. The most popular types of free bets include: Matched Free Bet;

Matched Deposit;

Free Bets with Money Back;

Free Bets with No Deposit;

Bonus for Increasing Winnings. You may be required to enter a bonus code while activating the offer on the brand’s website. The reward may not be credited without it, that is why newcomers are supposed to read the terms and conditions carefully. Matched Free Bet This is the most common type of welcome bonus. The idea is simple: a user places a qualifying stake and the free bet sportsbook gives a bonus for the same amount. For example, if a player wagers 700 rupees, he gets another 700 rupees as a free bet. Matched Deposit In this case, the bookmaker does not duplicate the player’s bet but doubles the deposit itself. For example, if a user makes a deposit of 1000 rupees, he will be added another 1000 rupees as a bonus. Often such bonuses have a limit on the amount, for example, a maximum of 5000 rupees, but it is quite enough for a comfortable start. Free Bets with Money Back Here you place a stake and if it loses, you get your money back in the form of a free bet. This is like insurance, because the bettor has the opportunity to try again at no extra cost. Free Bets With No Deposit One of the most favorite types of free bets as it requires no deposit or wager. You simply sign up, activate the bonus, and get free money. The amounts are usually small, but you don't risk anything, so it's great for beginners. Bonus for Increasing Winnings This type of bonus is often used for attractive starting offers. For example, the usual odds of 1.50 can be increased to 20.00 or even 100.00. The wager is usually limited - to 50-100 INR, for example - and the winnings are paid out in free bets.

How to Select Your Free Bet Offer? The best bonuses are usually offered by the biggest online sports betting sites with free bets in India. But not all offers are equally useful. For example, if a player wagers on cricket and the bonus from bookie only applies to horse racing, it won't work for him. If the minimum odds are too high, it will be difficult to win back the bonus. To choose the right free bet, you need to pay attention at: Terms and conditions - sometimes you need to make a large deposit or bet a certain amount;

Minimum odds - if you have to bet at 2.00 and above, it may not be profitable;

Expiration date - check how many days you have to use the bonus (usually 7-30);

Withdrawal restrictions - often winnings cannot be withdrawn at once, you need to place additional bets;

Maximum winnings - some bonuses have a limit (e.g. 5000 INR);

Minimum deposit - even a free bet may require a deposit (from 200 INR);

Available sports - make sure the bonus works for cricket, football and other favorite events;

License - only play at legal bookmakers with an Indian or international license. Check these points to make sure the bonus really works for you!

How Do I Get Free Bets When I Sign Up? Free bets are special bonuses for new players that bookies offer when creating an account on their website. To get the brand’s gift, you just need to make some simple steps: Choose one of the available offers with free bets from the list and claim it. Register with the selected bookmaker and confirm your identity. Deposit your account for the amount specified in the terms and conditions. Place a bet according to the promotion requirements. After calculating your first wager you will receive free bets or bonus funds. After registering you will also be able to participate in promotions for regular customers.

Free Bets for Cricket Cricket is the most popular sport in India and bookmakers offer special free bets just for wagering on it. Bonuses are often associated with major tournaments such as the IPL, World T20 Series or World Cup. Special attention is also paid to women's leagues, including the WPL. Such offers allow you to bet on cricket with minimal risk using free funds from the bookmaker.

Can I Withdraw the Free Bet Itself? If you are given a bonus of 1000 INR in the form of five bets of 200 INR, you cannot withdraw that 1000 INR. You have to make wagers for the specified amount. The winnings from these wagers usually become real money that can already be withdrawn. This is a standard rule of all free bet bookmakers. It is spelled out in the terms and conditions of the bonus, and there is no way around it.

Terms and Conditions of Free Bets Free bet terms and conditions vary from one bookmaker to another, but there are some general principles that are most common. Terms Wagering Requirements. You need to bet a certain amount before you can withdraw your winnings;

Validity. Free bet works for a limited time (usually 7-30 days);

Odds. Wagers must be at minimum odds (e.g. from 1.50);

Types of bets. Valid only on orders or expresses (check the rules);

Limit on events. You can bet not on all matches, but only on selected tournaments;

Limit on winnings. The maximum amount of free bet payouts is often limited;

Type of free bet. Can be in the form of bonus funds or a specific free bet. Read the terms and conditions carefully and check the latest news on the bookmaker’s website before choosing a promotion, as they may change, stay up-to-date! Conditions The main conditions of free bets: Free bets are given to new and regular customers, usually as part of promotions or bonus programs;

To get a free bet, you often need to sign up, confirm your account and/or top up your account;

The winnings from the free bet are credited to the bonus account and must be wagered before you can withdraw them;

The amount of the free bet itself is not refunded, even if the bet is won;

The free bet can only be used in full - it cannot be split into parts;

It is usually impossible to complete cash withdrawal before wagering. You must first fulfill the bookmaker's terms and conditions. Always check the validity period and other conditions of the bonus before using it. Free bet terms and conditions vary from one bookmaker to another, but there are some general principles that are most common.

Are Betting Sites With Free Bets Legal in India? The legal status of online betting in India is ambiguous and depends on the legal system of a particular state. In some regions (e.g. Goa, Sikkim) wagering activity is licensed, while other states prohibit it. Free bets are just a bonus tool, so their use is subject to the same laws as regular stakes. Important to check the laws of your state before registration. Even if the site accepts Indian players, it is your responsibility to comply with local regulations. We recommend choosing only licensed international operators.

Pros and Cons of Free Bets Free bets allow you to play without risk, but they do have some limitations. Pros Cons Opportunity to win without investment Bet is not returned when winning Chance to try new strategies Strict wagering conditions Access to premium events Limited choice of brands Minimum deposit required Complicated terms of promotions May force for extra bets

Are These Bets Really Free? The name “free bet” means that you do not spend your own money, but bonus funds from the bookmaker. However, there are almost always obligatory conditions to get a free bet: You have to make the first bet or deposit;

You have to fulfill the wagering requirements;

The amount of the free bet cannot be withdrawn. In fact, “free” means that you are not risking your own money. But to get such a reward, you will first have to fulfill the bookmaker's requirements. Always read the terms and conditions before participating in the promotion.