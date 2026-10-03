Match details Andhra vs Karnataka First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

AND
AND
KAR
KAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersAshish Siraparapu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Gopal Shreyas, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Mohsin, Krishna Kruthik, KV Aneesh, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Venue Guide

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