Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal

all rounder

Full name:Shreyas Gopal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):September 4, 1993 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Bangalore, Karnataka
Jersey Number:11
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

Karnataka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches765787
Innings1375684
Overs1763.3406.5263.3
Balls---
Maidens220113
Runs634420861988
Wickets2188995
Avg29.123.4320.92
SR48.5327.4216.64
Eco3.595.127.54
BB955
4w1412
5w722
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches765787
Innings1113837
Not outs201111
Runs3137702459
Balls Faced6340786384
Avg34.472617.65
SR49.4789.31119.53
Fours3596145
Fifties1330
Sixies12128
Highest1616448
Hundreds500

Shreyas Gopal Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

Shreyas Gopal News

View all

Right now, we invite you to get to know cricket player Shreyas Gopal better. We have gathered all the news about him: what his training plan is, what records he plans to set, and how his previous matches went.

‌Rohit, Shreyas, and Jaiswal to miss Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash owing to national duties

‌Rohit, Shreyas, and Jaiswal to miss Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash owing to national duties

Mumbai cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss their State team’s upcoming clash against the Railways cricket team. They are a part of India’s ODI plans against England and will be missing due to preparatory camps for the series which starts on February 6.

Shreyas Gopal03:08 PM, 04 December, 2024

‌WATCH, SMAT | CSK’s new signing Shreyas Gopal outfoxes Pandya brothers to complete impressive hattrick 

Shreyas Gopal09:09 PM, 14 April, 2024

MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan earns stunned Shreyas Gopal a wicket with his spidey senses

Shreyas Gopal08:53 PM, 05 May, 2022

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets clean bowled after smashing hat-trick of sixes

Shreyas Gopal04:51 PM, 11 March, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Mumbai ride on Prithvi Shaw wave yet again to reach Grand Finale

International career

Shreyas Gopal is an Indian cricketer who started his international career with the Under-19 team. He played a few matches at the international level but made his name in domestic cricket with solid performances.

  • 2011: Played three One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the India Under-19 team during the Under-19 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Shreyas Gopal has played in several cricket leagues, with notable performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Indian Premier League

Shreyas Gopal joined the IPL in 2014 and played for different teams throughout his career. He had some remarkable moments, including a hat-trick in 2019.

After a successful domestic run, he enters the 2026 season as a reliable part of the Chennai Super Kings' spin department.

Year

Team

Notes

2014

Mumbai Indians

Joined Mumbai Indians and played for four seasons.

2018

Rajasthan Royals

Joined Rajasthan Royals. Took a hat-trick in 2019.

2019

Rajasthan Royals

Took a hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore, dismissing Kohli, de Villiers, and Stoinis.

2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2022 season.

2023

Not Played

Did not participate in the 2023 season, as he wasn't sold at the auction.

2025

Chennai Super Kings

Bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30,000.

2026

Chennai Super Kings

Retained for INR 30 lakh

Karnataka Premier League

Shreyas Gopal has also been part of the Karnataka Premier League, playing for Mysuru Warriors since 2017. He has earned recognition for his performances with the team.

Year

Team

Notes

2017

Mysuru Warriors

Bought for 3.4 lacs in the KPL auction.

2022

Mysuru Warriors

Scored 62 runs off 39 balls against Shivamogga Strikers. Named Player of the Match.

Domestic career

Shreyas Gopal began his domestic career by captaining Karnataka's teams at the under-13, under-15, under-16, and under-19 levels. He debuted for Karnataka in the 2013-14 Ranji season and took 22 wickets at an impressive average of 18. His strong performances helped Karnataka win the Ranji trophy that year. He also took a hat-trick against the Rest of India in the 2014 Irani Cup.

In the 2014-15 season, Shreyas Gopal scored two centuries and accumulated 693 runs in 13 matches, with an average of 46.20. In October 2018, he was selected for India A's squad in the Deodhar Trophy. In August 2019, he was named to the India Blue team for the Duleep Trophy.

As of the 2023/24 season, Shreyas Gopal plays for Kerala in domestic cricket.

Other Leagues

Shreyas Gopal has played in a few regional leagues, showing his skills in T20 matches.

In 2022, he played for Bangalore Blasters in the Maharaja T20 Trophy. He took 3 wickets in 19 overs against Mysuru Warriors on 20 August 2022.

In 2023, he joined Shivamogga Lions for the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament. He took important wickets in a match, including MB Shivam, Md. Tahi, Naga Bharat, and Manish Pandey during the powerplay. In another match against Mangaluru Dragons, Shreyas Gopal and Abhinav Manohar's partnership helped Shivamogga Lions win by 9 runs. Against Gulbarga Mystics, their 71-run partnership (57 balls) led the team to a 176-run victory.

Records and achievements

Shreyas Gopal has set several records and reached key milestones in his career.

  • Highest batting score in IPL — 24 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2018
  • Best bowling performance in IPL — 4 wickets for 16 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018
  • 2014-2015 Ranji season — Scored 693 runs in 13 matches with an average of 46.20, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties
  • 2013-2014 Ranji season — Took 22 wickets in 9 matches with an average of 18.22
  • February 12, 2014 — Took the first-ever hat-trick in the Irani Cup, helping Karnataka win
  • 2022 — Became the first Karnataka player to be named an impact player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Personal life

Shreyas Gopal was born on September 4, 1993, in Bangalore, Karnataka. He began playing cricket at a young age. Shreyas attended Frank Anthony Public School and later studied at Jain University, earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He looked up to Anil Kumble and received a lot of support from his father, Ramaswamy Gopal, who played cricket at the club level, and his mother, Amitha Gopal, who was a state-level volleyball player. Shreyas also captained Karnataka teams at different age levels, which helped him grow his passion for cricket.

Family

Shreyas comes from a family that supports his cricket career. His father, Ramaswamy Gopal, and mother, Amitha Gopal, played important roles in his life. There is not much public information about his siblings.

Finance

As of 2025, Shreyas Gopal's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 6 billion.

Cars and House

Shreyas owns a Tata Harrier and a Mercedes. He lives in a luxury house in Bangalore.

Scandals

In the beginning of his career, Shreyas struggled with his batting, which affected his confidence. However, in the last few years, he focused on improving his batting and aimed to take it to the next level. Despite performing well in the IPL and domestic cricket, he was often left out of the IPL squad, causing some frustration among his fans.

Fans

Shreyas Gopal has a strong fan following. Many fans praised his hat-trick against Baroda on December 3, 2024. After joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shreyas gained even more attention for his good form. In an interview with cricket.com in December 2024, Shreyas expressed that playing for CSK was a dream come true for him. He said he was happy to be part of a team he had always admired.

Shreyas has 280k followers on Instagram, where he often interacts with his fans.

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