Match details Andhra vs Saurashtra First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

AND
AND
SAU
SAU

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersBhui Ricky, Girinath Uppara, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Rahul Seeram Venkata, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
Benchno information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Ravindra, Jani Chirag, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Pandya Neel, Panwar Ankur, Sakariya Chetan, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Yadav Arth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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