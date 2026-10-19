Match details Andhra vs Saurashtra First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Bhui Ricky, Girinath Uppara, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Rahul Seeram Venkata, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
|Bench
|no information yet
Saurashtra Squad
|Players
|Bhut Parth, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Ravindra, Jani Chirag, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Pandya Neel, Panwar Ankur, Sakariya Chetan, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Yadav Arth
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet