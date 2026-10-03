Match details Bengal vs Delhi First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

BEN
BEN
DEL
DEL

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Bhati Vishal, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Majumdar Anustup, Mohanta Sumit, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Prasad Rahul, Purohit Aditya, Saifi Kazi Junaid, Shami Mohammed, Singh Saurabh
Benchno information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Bhardwaj Manan, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kaushik Dhruv, Mathur Sumit, Rajuvanshi P, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Aryan, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Shivam, Sharma Siddhant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Himmat, Singh Simarjeet, Waghela Rounak
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet