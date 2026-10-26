Match details Chandigarh vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

CHA
CHA
RAI
RAI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Sharma Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Goyal Eshaan, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Mondal Toufik Uddin, Parikh Pradhyumn, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Singh Vivek, Yadav Kunal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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