Match details Chandigarh vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Sharma Nikhil, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Railways Squad
|Players
|Ahuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Goyal Eshaan, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Mondal Toufik Uddin, Parikh Pradhyumn, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Singh Vivek, Yadav Kunal
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet