Match details Gujarat vs Kerala First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

GUJ
GUJ
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBagga Sunpreet, Bishnoi Ravi, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Malusare Jay, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
Benchno information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAkarsh Archana Krishnamurthy, Aparajith Baba, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Akshay, Govind Vathsal, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, MU Harikrishnan, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Roger Shoun, S Nair Sreehari, Samson Sanju, Sharma Ankit, Tom Eden Apple
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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