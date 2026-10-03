Match details Jharkhand vs Delhi First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

JHA
JHA
DEL
DEL

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Vikash, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Om Ishan, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Prasad Kumar Suraj, Raj Rishav Rajesh, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sen Aryaman, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Virat
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Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Bhardwaj Manan, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kaushik Dhruv, Mathur Sumit, Rajuvanshi P, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Aryan, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Shivam, Sharma Siddhant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Himmat, Singh Simarjeet, Waghela Rounak
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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