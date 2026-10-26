Match details Kerala vs Delhi First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

KER
KER
DEL
DEL

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAnuraj JS, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Vyshak, Kunnummal Rohan, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Raj Pavan, Sarwate Aditya, Saxena Jalaj, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Chaudhary Aman, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kaushik Dhruv, Lakra Dev, Mathur Sumit, Mehra Divij, Rajuvanshi P, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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