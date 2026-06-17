Results Score Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Beaumont Tammywicket keeper
|64
|95
|5
|0
|67.37
|Thanawala Prisha
|39
|50
|4
|0
|78
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Morris Fibowler
|10
|0
|33
|4
|3.3
|4
|0
|Weerappuli Venus
|10
|1
|22
|2
|2.2
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
47.1
W
Cross to Charley Nicola Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charley Nicola Phillips)
46.6
1
Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run
46.5
4
Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 4 runs