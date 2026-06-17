Results Score Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

239

BLA
BLA

211

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Beaumont Tammywicket keeper64955067.37
Thanawala Prisha39504078
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Morris Fibowler1003343.340
Weerappuli Venus1012222.210

Latest Highlights

47.1
W

Cross to Charley Nicola Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charley Nicola Phillips)

46.6
1

Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 1 run

46.5
4

Potts to Charley Nicola Phillips, 4 runs

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