Squads Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Kelly Marie
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Mack Katie
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Morris Fi
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Cross Kate
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Collins Danielle
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Morris Sophie
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder