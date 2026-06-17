Squads Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

239

BLA
BLA

211

Playing

LAT
LAT
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Lamb Emma

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Mack Katie

batsman

Knott Charli

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Morris Fi

bowler

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bench

LAT
LAT
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Penna Madeline

all rounder