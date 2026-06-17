Match details Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 17.06.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

239

BLA
BLA

211

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersLamb Emma, Jones Evelyn, Mack Katie, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Morris Fi, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Weerappuli Venus
BenchBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Kesteven Tilly, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Claridge Ella, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley, Andrews Maria
BenchBryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kirk Michaela, McCarthy Cassidy, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

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