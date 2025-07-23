World Cup Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

World Cup Team List

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India

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Australia

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South Africa

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New Zealand

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Afghanistan

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Pakistan

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England

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Bangladesh

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Sri Lanka

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Netherlands

World Cup Stadiums

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Eden Gardens Stadium

Kolkata, India

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Ekana International Cricket Stadium

Lucknow, India

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Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi, India

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Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Dharamsala, India

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Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, India

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Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Hyderabad, India

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Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad, India

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M.chinnaswamy Stadium

Bangalore, India

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Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Pune, India

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Ma Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai, India