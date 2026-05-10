International career

Sarah Glenn was born on 27 August 1999. She is an English cricketer who plays as a leg break bowler for the England women’s cricket team. Glenn also plays for Derbyshire, The Blaze, London Spirit, and Brisbane Heat. She debuted for England in 2019 and joined the team for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Later that year, she reached the top 10 in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.

In September 2022, Glenn moved up to second in the Women’s T20I bowling rankings, marking a significant achievement in her career.

2019 WODI Debut: 9 December 2019, ENG Women vs PAK Women at Kuala Lumpur WT20I Debut: 17 December 2019, ENG Women vs PAK Women at Kuala Lumpur Sarah Glenn played her first WODI match against Pakistan, taking two wickets, including the winning wicket. She took 8 wickets in the series, with a best of 4/18 in the third ODI. She played her first WT20I match against Pakistan, taking one wicket. Her captain, Heather Knight, praised her, saying Glenn deserved to be Player of the Series in the ODIs.

2020 Australia Women’s Tri-Nation Series: Glenn took 5 wickets in three matches, the highest for England. 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Glenn took 6 wickets during the tournament as England reached the semi-finals. West Indies Series: She was named Player of the Series after taking 7 wickets in 5 T20Is and scoring 26 runs off 19 balls in the second T20I. She moved to 9th in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.

2021

Tour of New Zealand: Glenn played in all six matches, becoming the joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20I series. India Test Series: Glenn was named to the squad for the Test but was later released to play in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy before one-day matches. Australia Women’s Ashes Tour: She was named in the squad for the Women’s Ashes series in December.

2022 ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Ranking: Glenn moved to 2nd in the rankings after taking 4 wickets against India in September. 2022 Commonwealth Games: She was named in the squad for the tournament in Birmingham.

2024 Glenn was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the tour to South Africa in November.

2025 She was named in the squad for the Women’s Ashes series in Australia.



WODI Career Timeline

Debut: 9 December 2019 - ENG Women vs PAK Women at Kuala Lumpur

Last Match: 3 July 2024 - NZ Women vs ENG Women at Bristol

WT20I Career Timeline

Debut: 17 December 2019 - ENG Women vs PAK Women at Kuala Lumpur

Last Match: 23 January 2025 - AUS Women vs ENG Women at Canberra

Leagues Participation

Sarah Glenn has played in major domestic leagues. She took part in the Women's Big Bash League and played in The Hundred Women's Competition. She was with Trent Rockets in 2021-2022 and joined London Spirit in 2023.

Women's Big Bash League

Sarah Glenn has played in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in different seasons. In 2020–21, she joined Perth Scorchers and took 17 wickets, leading her team. In the 2023-24 season, she played for Brisbane Heat, taking 4 wickets and scoring 23 runs in one match.

Year Team Notes 2020–21 Perth Scorchers Took 17 wickets, leading her team and ranking joint-sixth in the tournament. 2023–24 Brisbane Heat Took 4 wickets and scored 23 runs in a match against Melbourne Renegades. 2021–2022 Not Participating Did not compete due to other commitments.

Hundred Women's Competition

Sarah Glenn played for Trent Rockets in the first season of The Hundred in 2021. She returned to the team in 2022 and made a great catch against Manchester Originals. In 2023, Glenn moved to London Spirit and took 3 wickets for 19 runs in a match against Northern Superchargers. In 2024, she helped London Spirit win matches, including taking 2 wickets in the final.

Year Team Notes 2021 Trent Rockets Played in the first season of The Hundred. 2022 Trent Rockets Took a great catch against Manchester Originals. 2023 London Spirit Took 3 wickets for 19 runs against Northern Superchargers. 2024 London Spirit Took 2 wickets in the final and helped win matches.

Domestic career

Sarah Glenn began her domestic career with Derbyshire in 2013, playing in the Women's County Championship against Gloucestershire. She soon became a regular in the Women's Twenty20 Cup. In 2015, she impressed in the England Development Programme Under-15s, taking 7 wickets in two matches. Glenn also played for Loughborough Lightning in the Women's Cricket Super League in 2017, where she performed well with both the ball and bat.

In 2018, she joined Worcestershire and took three wickets in her first tournament. Her breakthrough year came in 2019 when she took 11 wickets in the KSL, which led to her selection for the England team. She played for Central Sparks in the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and joined Perth Scorchers for the Women’s Big Bash, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for the team. In 2021, she joined Trent Rockets for The Hundred. In 2022, she returned to Derbyshire and, in 2023, moved to The Blaze.

Records and achievements

Sarah Glenn has had a successful career with several records and achievements. Here are some of her key performances:

Kia Super League 2019: Glenn took 11 wickets while playing for Loughborough Lightning.

T20I Series vs New Zealand: Glenn took 8 wickets in four matches. This helped her reach second place in the world ranking of T20I bowlers, with a rating of 768 runs.

Women's Big Bash League (WBBL): In 19 matches, Glenn scored 41 runs. Her highest score was 19, with an average score of 5.12 and an impact score of 107.89.

WT20: Glenn played 58 matches, scoring 111 runs. Her highest score was 26, with an average score of 1.91 and an impact score of 111.

Personal life

Sarah Glenn has a busy personal life along with her cricket career. She comes from a cricket family, which has helped shape her journey. Here's a look at her personal life in different areas.

Family

Sarah Glenn was born on August 27, 1999, in Derby, England. Her father played Premier League cricket, and her sister, Hannah, also played for Derbyshire. Sarah's brother, Liam, works as a software engineer. Sarah is the youngest of three siblings. Her mother’s name is Tess.

Finances

Sarah Glenn’s net worth is about $1 million from her cricket career.

Scandals

In 2023, Glenn received negative comments online for wearing makeup during matches. Some people also made rude remarks about her size. In 2020, she suspected being deliberately infected with COVID-19 by a drunk person while visiting a store during the quarantine.

Fans

Sarah Glenn has 160k followers on Instagram, where she shares her cricket journey and personal moments.