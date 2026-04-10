Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton

bowler

Full name:Jamie Overton
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):April 10, 1994 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:196 cm
Hometown:Barnstaple, Devon, England
Jersey Number:88
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

Chennai Super Kings

England

London Spirit

Surrey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches1944299
Innings21614173
Overs37.02043.1277.0212.1
Balls----
Maidens434060
Runs146713617421990
Wickets22355767
Avg7330.3630.5629.7
SR11152.1629.1519
Eco3.943.496.289.37
BB2845
4w0732
5w0601
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches1944299
Innings11323160
Not outs027815
Runs972298399789
Balls Faced1362910348456
Avg9721.8817.3417.53
SR71.3278.96114.65173.02
Fours132953257
Fifties11300
Sixies2631751
Highest971204048
Hundreds0100

Jamie Overton Schedule & Results

County Championship

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Jamie Overton News

View all

All the news from the world of cricket about Jamie Overton is presented for you here: all his wins and losses, results of past matches and participation in tournaments.

CSKs New Signing Confirmed Following Jamie Overtons Departure

CSKs New Signing Confirmed Following Jamie Overtons Departure

Chennai Super Kings have now found the replacement for Jamie Overton. He was ruled out for a few games due to a thigh injury, but now it has been confirmed that he is out of the tournament. Dian Forrester has now joined the team as a replacement for Overton.

Jamie Overton03:51 PM, 14 May, 2026

CSK Hit by Fresh Setback After Jamie Overton Returns to UK

Jamie Overton07:55 PM, 10 May, 2026

How Jamie Overton Became the Game Changer for CSK This Season

Jamie Overton03:55 PM, 30 April, 2026

These 3 Budget Buys Are Outperforming IPL’s Most Expensive Stars

Jamie Overton03:07 PM, 06 April, 2026

RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe as RCB Extend Winning Streak vs CSK

International career

Jamie Overton is a talented cricketer who has represented England in various formats. His journey in international cricket has been marked by significant milestones. Here is a timeline of his career.

2020

  • 29 May 2020: Overton was named in a group of 55 players to start training for international matches after the COVID-19 break.
  • 17 June 2020: He joined England's 30-man squad to train for the Test series against the West Indies.

2022

  • May 2022: Overton's bowling speed reached 90mph, as part of a new initiative by the ECB to track the speed of first-class bowlers.
  • 23 June 2022: He played his first Test match for England against New Zealand in Leeds.

2024

  • 11 September 2024: Overton made his T20I debut for England in a match against Australia.
  • 31 October 2024: He played his first One Day International (ODI) match against the West Indies.
  • 2 February 2025: Overton's last T20I was against India.

2025

  • 1 March 2025: In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Overton played a Group B match between England and South Africa at Karachi. England lost the game by 129/7, and Overton scored 11 points from 20 balls.
  • 1 March 2025: His last ODI match was against South Africa.

Jamie Overton continues to be an important part of the England cricket team, contributing to various formats of the game.

Leagues Participation

Jamie Overton has played in several top T20 leagues around the world. Below is a summary of his involvement in these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

In November 2024, Overton was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2025 season. He was bought for his base price of ₹1.5 crores.

For the 2026 season, CSK retained Overton at his base price of ₹1.5 crores.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Chennai Super Kings

Signed for ₹1.5 crores in Mega Auction

2026

Chennai Super Kings

Retained for ₹1.5 crores

International League T20 (ILT20)

Jamie Overton will play for the Gulf Giants in the 2025 season of the International League T20. This league features top cricketers from various countries.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Gulf Giants

Signed for the season

Big Bash League (BBL)

In September 2023, Overton joined the Adelaide Strikers for the 2023-24 Big Bash League season. Later, in September 2024, he was signed as a platinum player for A$420,000.

Year

Team

Notes

2023-24

Adelaide Strikers

Signed for the season

2024

Adelaide Strikers

Signed as a platinum player for $420,000

Domestic career

Jamie Overton started to gain attention in the cricket world during the 2012 U-19 World Cup. He bowled with impressive speed, hitting nearly 93 mph (150 km/h), and took two wickets, with his brother catching them in the slip.

In August 2020, Overton decided to leave Somerset and join Surrey on a three-year contract ahead of the 2021 season. During the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, he scored his first-ever century in first-class cricket. Later that year, he joined Surrey on loan for the rest of the 2020 season.

In 2022, Overton played for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred and was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship. He returned to the Originals for the 2023 season and was named Player of the Tournament after strong performances in both batting and bowling.

In 2024, Overton played only as a batter for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred, scoring 94 runs with an average of 15.66. During the season, he was dismissed after being bowled out by Imad Waseem of the Trent Rockets. After this season, Overton focused on his batting and played five T20 Blast matches for Surrey. He averaged 23.66 with a strike rate of around 170.00.

Records and achievements

Jamie Overton has achieved several milestones across different cricket formats. Here is a summary of his key records:

  • ODIs: In ODIs, Overton has played 3 matches and scored 32 runs in 2 innings. His solid start shows his contribution to the team.
  • T20 Matches: Overton has played 4 T20 matches, scoring 19 runs in 2 innings. His highest score in T20 cricket is 15.
  • T10 Matches: Overton has appeared in 20 T10 matches, scoring 168 runs in 14 innings. His highest score in this format is 38.
  • Test Matches: In Test cricket, Overton’s highest score is 97 runs, achieved against New Zealand on June 23, 2022. This performance stands out in his Test career.
  • Cricket Awards: In 2023, Overton was named MVP of The Hundred for his strong batting, with 202 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 181.98.

Personal life

Jamie Overton leads a relatively private life outside of cricket. He enjoys a close-knit family and has a growing fanbase that follows his career both on and off the field.

Family

Jamie Overton’s mother, Helen Overton, is on Instagram, where she has 112 followers as of January 2025. His father, Mark Overton, is a businessman from North Devon. Jamie also has a twin brother, Craig Overton, who also plays professional cricket.

Finance

As of 2025, Jamie Overton’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million. He earned this amount from his cricket career, including his play in different leagues and sponsorships.

House

Jamie lives in Guildford with his girlfriend as of 2024. They lead a private life away from the spotlight.

Scandals

In March 2025, Jamie was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in a Champions Trophy match between South Africa and England in Karachi. Jamie scored 11 runs from 20 balls in that game. Earlier, in December 2024, during a Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, Jamie attempted to "mankad" Finn Allen after Allen left his crease too early. Instead of appealing, Jamie warned Allen and gave him another chance to return to the crease.

Fans

Jamie appreciates the energy of his fans. In 2022, he talked about how excited the crowd was during the third Test match against New Zealand. He also mentioned how much he enjoyed the crowd’s support at Headingley Stadium. Jamie has 28,000 followers on Instagram who closely follow his career.

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