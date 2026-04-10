Jamie Overton News View all All the news from the world of cricket about Jamie Overton is presented for you here: all his wins and losses, results of past matches and participation in tournaments. CSKs New Signing Confirmed Following Jamie Overtons Departure Chennai Super Kings have now found the replacement for Jamie Overton. He was ruled out for a few games due to a thigh injury, but now it has been confirmed that he is out of the tournament. Dian Forrester has now joined the team as a replacement for Overton. Jamie Overton CSK Hit by Fresh Setback After Jamie Overton Returns to UK Jamie Overton How Jamie Overton Became the Game Changer for CSK This Season Jamie Overton These 3 Budget Buys Are Outperforming IPL’s Most Expensive Stars Jamie Overton RCB vs CSK | Twitter in Awe as RCB Extend Winning Streak vs CSK

International career

Jamie Overton is a talented cricketer who has represented England in various formats. His journey in international cricket has been marked by significant milestones. Here is a timeline of his career.

2020

29 May 2020: Overton was named in a group of 55 players to start training for international matches after the COVID-19 break.

17 June 2020: He joined England's 30-man squad to train for the Test series against the West Indies.

2022

May 2022: Overton's bowling speed reached 90mph, as part of a new initiative by the ECB to track the speed of first-class bowlers.

23 June 2022: He played his first Test match for England against New Zealand in Leeds.

2024

11 September 2024: Overton made his T20I debut for England in a match against Australia.

31 October 2024: He played his first One Day International (ODI) match against the West Indies.

2 February 2025: Overton's last T20I was against India.

2025

1 March 2025: In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Overton played a Group B match between England and South Africa at Karachi. England lost the game by 129/7, and Overton scored 11 points from 20 balls.

1 March 2025: His last ODI match was against South Africa.

Jamie Overton continues to be an important part of the England cricket team, contributing to various formats of the game.

Leagues Participation

Jamie Overton has played in several top T20 leagues around the world. Below is a summary of his involvement in these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

In November 2024, Overton was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2025 season. He was bought for his base price of ₹1.5 crores.

For the 2026 season, CSK retained Overton at his base price of ₹1.5 crores.

Year Team Notes 2025 Chennai Super Kings Signed for ₹1.5 crores in Mega Auction 2026 Chennai Super Kings Retained for ₹1.5 crores

International League T20 (ILT20)

Jamie Overton will play for the Gulf Giants in the 2025 season of the International League T20. This league features top cricketers from various countries.

Year Team Notes 2025 Gulf Giants Signed for the season

Big Bash League (BBL)

In September 2023, Overton joined the Adelaide Strikers for the 2023-24 Big Bash League season. Later, in September 2024, he was signed as a platinum player for A$420,000.

Year Team Notes 2023-24 Adelaide Strikers Signed for the season 2024 Adelaide Strikers Signed as a platinum player for $420,000

Domestic career

Jamie Overton started to gain attention in the cricket world during the 2012 U-19 World Cup. He bowled with impressive speed, hitting nearly 93 mph (150 km/h), and took two wickets, with his brother catching them in the slip.

In August 2020, Overton decided to leave Somerset and join Surrey on a three-year contract ahead of the 2021 season. During the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, he scored his first-ever century in first-class cricket. Later that year, he joined Surrey on loan for the rest of the 2020 season.

In 2022, Overton played for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred and was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship. He returned to the Originals for the 2023 season and was named Player of the Tournament after strong performances in both batting and bowling.

In 2024, Overton played only as a batter for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred, scoring 94 runs with an average of 15.66. During the season, he was dismissed after being bowled out by Imad Waseem of the Trent Rockets. After this season, Overton focused on his batting and played five T20 Blast matches for Surrey. He averaged 23.66 with a strike rate of around 170.00.

Records and achievements

Jamie Overton has achieved several milestones across different cricket formats. Here is a summary of his key records:

ODIs: In ODIs, Overton has played 3 matches and scored 32 runs in 2 innings. His solid start shows his contribution to the team.

T20 Matches: Overton has played 4 T20 matches, scoring 19 runs in 2 innings. His highest score in T20 cricket is 15.

T10 Matches: Overton has appeared in 20 T10 matches, scoring 168 runs in 14 innings. His highest score in this format is 38.

Test Matches: In Test cricket, Overton’s highest score is 97 runs, achieved against New Zealand on June 23, 2022. This performance stands out in his Test career.

Cricket Awards: In 2023, Overton was named MVP of The Hundred for his strong batting, with 202 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 181.98.

Personal life

Jamie Overton leads a relatively private life outside of cricket. He enjoys a close-knit family and has a growing fanbase that follows his career both on and off the field.

Family

Jamie Overton’s mother, Helen Overton, is on Instagram, where she has 112 followers as of January 2025. His father, Mark Overton, is a businessman from North Devon. Jamie also has a twin brother, Craig Overton, who also plays professional cricket.

Finance

As of 2025, Jamie Overton’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million. He earned this amount from his cricket career, including his play in different leagues and sponsorships.

House

Jamie lives in Guildford with his girlfriend as of 2024. They lead a private life away from the spotlight.

Scandals

In March 2025, Jamie was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in a Champions Trophy match between South Africa and England in Karachi. Jamie scored 11 runs from 20 balls in that game. Earlier, in December 2024, during a Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, Jamie attempted to "mankad" Finn Allen after Allen left his crease too early. Instead of appealing, Jamie warned Allen and gave him another chance to return to the crease.

Fans

Jamie appreciates the energy of his fans. In 2022, he talked about how excited the crowd was during the third Test match against New Zealand. He also mentioned how much he enjoyed the crowd’s support at Headingley Stadium. Jamie has 28,000 followers on Instagram who closely follow his career.