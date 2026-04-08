Pathum Nissanka News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about Pathum Nissanka, you will find all the latest news about him here: incidents on the field, how his training sessions go, and what he likes about cricket. Watch, T20 World Cup | Henry starts proceedings in style to castle Nissanka in first ball of chase Losing an in-form batter in the first ball of the chase is never a good sign and Matt Henry engineered exactly that against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. The New Zealand pacer cleaned up in-form opener Pathum Nissanka to send the home crowd into a stunning silence during the Super Eight contest. Pathum Nissanka Sri Lankas Victory Turns Historic as Nissanka Sets New Benchmark Pathum Nissanka Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock Pathum Nissanka Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop Pathum Nissanka England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

International career

Pathum Nissanka Silva was born on 18 May 1998. He plays cricket for Sri Lanka in all three formats. He joined the national team in March 2021 and now holds the position of opening batsman. On 9 February 2024, Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score a double century in an ODI match.

2019

Named in Sri Lanka A squad for first-class series against Ireland A.

Leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka A with 258 runs in two matches.

Scored 1,000 runs in 2018–19 Premier League Tournament for Nondescripts Cricket Club.

Finished as leading run-scorer for Nondescripts Cricket Club with 1,088 runs in seven matches.

Included in Sri Lanka’s squad for 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Played in 2019 South Asian Games; Sri Lanka won silver after losing final to Bangladesh.

2021

Named in Sri Lanka’s limited overs squad for West Indies series.

T20I debut on 3 March against West Indies.

ODI debut on 10 March against West Indies.

Test debut on 21 March against West Indies; scored 103 runs in second innings.

Added to Sri Lanka’s squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October.

Scored 221 runs in eight T20 World Cup matches, including three half-centuries.

2022

Scored maiden ODI half-century against Zimbabwe on 16 January; named Player of the Series.

Broke Sri Lankan record for most runs in a T20I series against Australia with 184 runs in February.

Scored first ODI century (137) against Australia in June.

Contracted COVID-19 and missed part of Test series against Australia.

Broke record for most runs in first 20 T20I innings for Sri Lanka, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara.

Played key role in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup win; scored half-centuries against India and Pakistan.

Scored multiple T20I half-centuries during T20 World Cup 2022.

2023

Scored several ODI half-centuries during World Cup qualifiers, reaching 1,000 ODI runs.

Scored second and third ODI centuries in qualifiers against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Second-highest run-scorer in World Cup qualifier with 417 runs, average 69.50.

Selected for 2023 Cricket World Cup squad.

Scored consecutive ODI half-centuries during World Cup matches against Pakistan, Australia, Netherlands, and England.

Achieved record as fifth Sri Lankan to score 50+ runs in three consecutive World Cup matches.

Became fastest Sri Lankan to 1,000 ODI runs in 2023.

2024

Scored first ODI double century (210) on 9 February against Afghanistan; set multiple Sri Lankan records.

Scored second century in same ODI series; became fastest Sri Lankan to 2,000 ODI runs.

Won Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards for performance against Afghanistan.

Scored sixth ODI century on 15 March against Bangladesh; helped secure victory.

Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Scored 14th ODI half-century against India on 2 August; match ended in a tie.

Returned to Test cricket after two years against England; scored two half-centuries including unbeaten 127 to win match, Sri Lanka’s first Test win over England in 10 years.

Scored 12th T20I half-century on 15 October against West Indies; won Player of the Match.

Scored 14th T20I half-century on 28 December against New Zealand; despite his 90 runs, Sri Lanka lost the match.

Summary of International Debuts and Last Matches:

Test debut: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at North Sound, 21–25 March 2021

Last Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at Galle, 17–21 June 2025

ODI debut: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at North Sound, 10 March 2021

Last ODI: Sri Lanka vs Australia at Colombo (RPS), 14 February 2025

T20I debut: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Coolidge, 3 March 2021

Last T20I: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Nelson, 2 January 2025

Leagues Participation

Pathum Nissanka has also played in domestic T20 leagues, including the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Lanka Premier League

Pathum Nissanka has played for several teams in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He started with Colombo Stars in 2021 and joined Kandy Falcons in 2022. In 2023, he represented Colombo Strikers and showed strong batting performances. In 2024, he played for Jaffna Kings, delivering impressive runs and earning player of the match awards.

Year Team Notes 2021 Colombo Stars Selected in players' draft; played in the inaugural LPL season. 2022 Kandy Falcons Signed to play in the tournament. 2023 Colombo Strikers Scored 54 off 40 balls in a key match, helping chase down the target. 2024 Jaffna Kings Scored 297 runs in 5 innings; average 59.40, strike rate 170.68; 88 off 53 balls vs Dambulla Sixers; awarded best player of the match.

Domestic career

Pathum Nissanka was born in Galle and grew up in a modest family. He started playing cricket at Kalutara Vidyalaya and later moved to Isipathana College in Colombo, where he scored an unbeaten double century in school cricket. He played his first List A match for Hambantota District in 2017 and debuted in Twenty20 cricket for Badureliya Sports Club in 2018. Nissanka represented Kandy in several provincial tournaments and competed in domestic T20 leagues like the SLC Invitational T20 League. In December 2023, he scored his fifth List A century during a one-day match, showing strong batting despite his team’s loss. For the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League, he will join Fortune Barishal, expected to add strength with both bat and ball.

Records and achievements

Pathum Nissanka holds key records and achievements in his cricket career. He became the first Sri Lankan to score a double century in an ODI, with 210 not out, setting a national record for the highest individual ODI score. His strong batting helped him earn several Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards over the years.

2021

Named Player of the Series in the ODI matches against Zimbabwe.



Scored 221 runs in eight matches during the T20 World Cup, with three half-centuries.

2022





Scored 146 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe, with two half-centuries, winning Player of the Series.



Set a record with 184 runs in five T20I matches against Australia.



Scored his first ODI century (137 runs) against Australia in June.

2023





Received Player of the Match awards twice in the Lanka Premier League.



Reached 1,000 ODI runs in June after scoring his 9th ODI half-century against Scotland.



Scored his second ODI century (101 runs) against Zimbabwe in July.

2024





Scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Afghanistan in February, the first ODI double century by a Sri Lankan and the highest individual ODI score on Sri Lankan soil.



Won Player of the Match in the ICC ODI World Cup for the double century.



Scored 127 runs in the third Test against England in September, helping Sri Lanka win the match.

Personal life

Pathum Nissanka grew up in a humble family and has kept his private life mostly out of the public view. Despite his rising fame, he shares little information about his personal affairs.

Family

Pathum’s father is Sunil Silva. His family had limited means; his father worked as a ground boy, and his mother sold flowers near Kalutara temple. No details about a wife or children have appeared publicly.

Finance

In 2025, Pathum Nissanka’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. His income comes from his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket, fees from playing in leagues, and sponsorship agreements.

Scandals

In 2023, Pathum faced disciplinary action by the ICC after a T20 match against Australia. He also missed some matches due to an injury sustained in India, which led to his temporary exclusion from the Sri Lanka squad.

Fans

Fans consider Pathum one of the strongest players in recent years for Sri Lanka. His performance in the third Test against England in 2024 earned him player of the match honors. He has gained a growing following, with more than 140,000 supporters on social media.