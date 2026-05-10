Mukesh Choudhary News View all All the latest news about cricketer Mukesh Choudhary, presented here: training plans, incidents with him on the field of play, predictions for future matches and participation in tournaments. Twitter in Awe as Gaikwad Honors Mukesh Choudhary After Victory Chennai Super Kings secured an impressive victory over Mumbai Indians. Following the win, Gaikwad, the CSK skipper, dedicated the same to Mukesh Choudhary. He came to play for the team just a few days after his mother passed away. Mukesh Choudhary PBKS vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mukesh Chaudhary pulls a Boult 2019 and upgrades a catch to six Mukesh Choudhary MS Dhoni told me to believe in my abilities, discloses Mukesh Choudhary Mukesh Choudhary IPL 2022 | Mukesh Choudhary was at his best with new ball, says Aakash Chopra Mukesh Choudhary IPL 2022 | Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh bowling well is a big positive, says MS Dhoni

International career

Mukesh Choudhary is a left-arm medium pacer from Pardodas, Rajasthan, India. He was born on July 6, 1996. He has not yet played for the Indian team in international cricket. Choudhary has made his mark in domestic cricket and T20 leagues, gaining attention for his potential to play for the national team in the future.

Leagues Participation

Mukesh Choudhary has played in different domestic and T20 leagues. His time in the Maharashtra Premier League and the Indian Premier League stands out for his performances.

Indian Premier League

Mukesh Choudhary was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 IPL auction for INR 20 lakhs. He played after Deepak Chahar got injured. Choudhary played 13 matches in 2022 and took 16 wickets with an average of 26.50, including a four-wicket haul. He was ruled out of the 2023 IPL season due to a back injury. In 2024, CSK kept him in the squad, but he only played one match, giving away 27 runs in an over. His last match of the 2024 season was on April 5, 2024, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Year Team Notes 2022 Chennai Super Kings 16 wickets in 13 games, 26.50 average 2023 Chennai Super Kings Ruled out due to back injury 2024 Chennai Super Kings Played 1 match, gave 27 runs in an over

Mukesh Choudhary was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakh in the 2025 IPL Auction.

Maharashtra Premier League

In 2024, Mukesh Choudhary played for the Eagle Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League. His first match was on June 23, 2024, in the final against Ratnagiri Jets. He took 2 wickets for 30 runs. By the end of the season, Choudhary was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team, with 21 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 9.19. In the final, he also scored 30 runs in four overs and took three wickets.

Year Team Notes 2024 Eagle Nashik Titans 2/30 in final, 21 wickets in 12 matches, 9.19 average

Domestic career

Mukesh Choudhary started playing cricket in school. He was born in Rajasthan, but his family moved to Pune when he was young. In 2015, he joined the 22 Yards Specialized Cricket Academy in Pune and also trained at Deccan Gymkhana. He began his domestic cricket career in 2017 with Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. Two years later, in 2019, he played his first List A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Choudhary did not play for Maharashtra in the 2023 season due to a back injury. As of March 2023, he was recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. In January 2025, he played for Maharashtra in several matches and posted solid performances, including a 3-wicket haul for 44 runs in a List A game and 8 wickets in a first-class match.

Records and achievements

Mukesh Choudhary has achieved some notable milestones in his cricket career.

Choudhary was the top wicket-taker for Maharashtra in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In 2022, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches, with his best bowling figure being 4/46.

By the end of the 2024 season, he was the second-best wicket-taker for Eagle Nashik Titans, with 21 wickets from 12 matches.

Personal life

Mukesh Choudhary is a well-known cricketer, but there is more to his life than just the game. Here is a closer look at his family, finances, and his relationship with fans, along with other personal details that shape his life outside the cricket field.

Family

Mukesh's father, Gopal Choudhary, is a businessman from Pardodas, Rajasthan. He later moved with his family to Pune. His mother is Prembai Choudhary, and he has a younger brother named Rajesh.

Finance

Mukesh Choudhary's estimated net worth in 2024 is INR 15 crores. His income comes mainly from cricket and sponsorships. In the IPL 2024 Auction, Chennai Super Kings kept him for INR 20 lakhs.

Cars and House

Mukesh Choudhary lives with his family in Pune. He owns a few mid-range cars and a BMW bike.

Scandals

In April 2024, after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad criticized Mukesh Choudhary. He mentioned that a missed catch by Travis Head and Choudhary’s expensive over affected the match's result.

Fans

In 2022, fans praised Mukesh for his performance against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He took 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs, dismissing three of Mumbai’s top players. Mukesh has about 100k followers on Instagram.