18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

18.3 1 Half-tracker, pitching outside off once more. Dhir goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

18.2 1w Wide. Very short, pitching well outside off stump.

18.1 2 Avesh Khan drops one in short, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

17.4 W MAXIMUM! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

17.2 1 Dhir defends for 1 run.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Dhir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Yadav gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off again. Dhir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.5 . DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dhir gets forward and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Inglis. A really difficult chance for Inglis there.

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dhir advances down the pitch and drives

15.3 W OUT! Siddharth, Manimaran gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Markram on the off side.

15.2 1 Good length, outside off. Yadav pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run. Tidy work in the field by Himmat Singh saves a certain boundary.

14.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Yadav. He pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

14.5 1w Wide. Half-tracker, outside leg and angling across.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

14.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Yadav pushes forward and edges for 1 run behind point.

14.1 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a wild sweep, and is caught by Mohammad Shami behind square.

13.5 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

13.4 1 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, pitching outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He rocks back and guides a glance for one run.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run through point.

12.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off again. Tilak Varma goes back and defends for one run on the off side.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a run.

12.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and lifts a drive for six runs.

12.3 1lb Avesh Khan comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a leg bye. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal, however the umpire gives Tilak Varma not out.

12.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off once again. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly back behind point for 1 run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Rickelton rocks back and cuts late

10.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once more. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Rickelton backs away and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rickelton. He moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and pulls averagely for a single run back behind point.

9.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Half-tracker, outside off once again. Sharma pushes forward and pulls averagely

9.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Sharma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

9.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Siddharth, Manimaran pitches one up, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

8.4 . Good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump again. Rickelton gets forward and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Sharma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Sharma gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off once more. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.5 1 50 up for Rickelton! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Rickelton gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Sharma gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Rickelton gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

6.5 6 SIX! Full toss, outside leg. Rickelton gets forward and pulls for six runs back behind square.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for six runs.

6.2 1 Full toss, on line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely for a run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

5.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

5.5 6 And again! Full toss, on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

5.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sharma advances and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Avesh Khan. Sharma moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal, however Sharma is given not out.

4.6 2 Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rickelton. He pushes forward and pulls for 2 runs.

4.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sharma advances down the pitch and defends for a single run behind point.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a poor pull down the ground.

4.3 2 Short ball, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

4.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rickelton gets forward and defends for 1 run.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Sharma. He rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Shami now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for six runs.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.4 6 SIX! Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sharma. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sharma. He goes back and slices a cut

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.5 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Sharma gets forward and drives

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

19.6 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a pair of runs down the ground. Good work in the field by Bosch results in a boundary being saved.

19.5 1 Full, outside off again. Markram gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

19.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Himmat Singh pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

19.1 . Chahar, Deepak pitches one up, outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

18.6 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Himmat Singh gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Markram gets forward and skies a mediocre drive for a single run down the ground.

18.2 1 Yorker, on line again. Himmat Singh pushes forward and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded by Bumrah costing 1 run.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Himmat Singh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram gets on the front foot and defends back behind square.

17.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

17.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for one run.

17.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Himmat Singh pushes forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

17.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a pair of runs past the bowler.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

17.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs back behind square.

17.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Himmat Singh goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for one run.

16.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts

16.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Himmat Singh gets forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Markram gets on the front foot and lofts a pull down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives

15.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Himmat Singh pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off again. Himmat Singh pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar again. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.2 1 Good line and length. Markram goes back and glances through the on side field for one run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Ghazanfar, on leg stump. Markram gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Sharma, outside leg. Markram moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

14.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.4 1 Good line and length. Markram gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

14.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Himmat Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 . Short, pitching outside off. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and defends

13.4 1 Bouncer, pitching outside off stump again. Markram gets on the front foot and lifts a bad pull for 1 run.

13.3 . Free hit, but Markram can't take advantage. Full toss, outside off once again. Markram gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

13.3 nb No ball, which will queue up another free hit. Full, outside off stump once again. Himmat Singh drives averagely for one run over the off side.

13.3 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Himmat Singh pushes forward and edges. The umpire gives Himmat Singh out, however the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is overturned because of a front-foot no ball by Bumrah.

13.2 . Bumrah drops one in short, outside off. Himmat Singh decides to just let the ball through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

13.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and punches a drive for one run past the bowler.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Himmat Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.4 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Himmat Singh gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Himmat Singh not out. MUMBAI INDIANS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Markram pushes forward and glances on the leg side for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

12.1 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Good line and length. Raghuwanshi advances and edges onto the pads while attempting a glance, and is caught by Sharma

11.6 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and punches a drive

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Raghuwanshi gets forward and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

11.4 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Raghuwanshi pushes forward and drives

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1 2 Full, on a good line. Raghuwanshi gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for 2 runs.

10.6 1 Full, on line. Raghuwanshi gets forward and drives for a single run.

10.5 6 SIX! Jacks comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Raghuwanshi gets forward and drives on the on side for six runs.

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Jacks. Markram rocks back and glances for a run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and defends shakily for 1 run through the leg side field.

10.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Jacks. Pant moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

9.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Markram gets forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

9.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Dhir saves a boundary.

9.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Pant. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

9.3 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pant advances down the pitch and glances for a couple of runs on the leg side.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Pant gets forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Markram goes back and cuts for 1 run.

8.6 . Free hit. Short of a length, on line. Pant gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

8.6 nb No ball. Good length, outside off again. Markram pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Pant moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.3 1w Wide. Bosch drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Pant rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pant moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Bosch drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a hook, and is caught by Rickelton

7.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Pooran gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

7.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

7.2 2 Good length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 2 runs on the on side.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! 50 comes up for Pooran by clearing the rope! Dropped in short by Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran goes back and hooks back behind square for 6 runs.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Bosch drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside leg and angled across. Pooran rocks back and late cuts for a single run back behind point.

6.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Marsh gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Pooran gets forward and pulls sloppily for a run.

6.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Pooran gets forward and lofts a pull for six runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

5.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across Pooran. He gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs on the on side.

5.5 1 Ghazanfar now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Marsh rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

5.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Pooran gets forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Pooran. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

5.2 4 FOUR! Ghazanfar now coming around the wicket to Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

5.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across the batter. Marsh pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

4.6 . Jacks comes over the wicket. Good length, outside leg and angling across. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for six runs.

4.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Pooran. He gets forward and lifts a sweep for six runs behind square.

4.3 1 Good length from Jacks, outside leg and angled across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for a single run.

4.2 1 Full, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

3.6 1 Dropped in short by Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.5 1 Full ball, on line. Marsh moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

3.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Free hit, and Marsh takes advantage. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh pushes forward and drives past the bowler for four runs.

3.4 5 FOUR! Bumrah drops one in short, outside off stump again. Marsh rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

2.6 . Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Marsh pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

2.5 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square.

2.4 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, on line. Pooran pushes forward and drives for a single run through the on side field.

2.3 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Yadav

2.2 4 And again! Full ball, outside off once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Chahar, Deepak costing MUMBAI INDIANS four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh goes back and defends

1.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off. Marsh goes back and glances

1.3 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, on a good line. Inglis gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across. Inglis pushes forward and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.