Match details Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 04.05.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

229

LSG
LSG

228

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 04, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Indians Squad

PlayersRickelton Ryan, Dhir Naman, Yadav Suryakumar, Varma Tilak, Jacks Will, Bawa Raj Angad, Bosch Corbin, Chahar Deepak, Bumrah Jasprit, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Raghu, Rawat Mayank, Thakur Shardul, Boult Trent, Minz Robin
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhagat Krish, De Kock Quinton, Kumar Ashwani, Malewar Danish, Markande Mayank, Pandya Hardik, Rutherford Sherfane, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Santner Mitchell

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarkram Aiden, Inglis Josh, Pooran Nicholas, Pant Rishabh, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Singh Himmat, Shami Mohammed, Khan Mohsin, Khan Avesh, Yadav Prince, Siddharth Manimaran, Marsh Mitchell, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Yadav Mayank, Ahmed Shahbaz, Samad Abdul
BenchBadoni Ayush, Breetzke Matthew, Choudhary M, Hasaranga Wanindu, Kulkarni Arshin, Nortje Anrich, Singh Akash Maharaj, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman

Venue Guide

StadiumWankhede Stadium
CityMumbai
Capacity45000
EndsGarware Pavilion End
Hosts toTata End