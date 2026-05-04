Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 04.05.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

229

LSG
LSG

228

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sharma Rohitbatsman844467190.91
Rickelton Ryanwicket keeper833268259.38
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Siddharth Manimaranbowler4047211.7500
Shami Mohammedbowler4053113.2500

Latest Highlights

18.4
6

MAXIMUM! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

18.3
1

Half-tracker, pitching outside off once more. Dhir goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

18.2
1

Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

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