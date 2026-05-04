Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 04.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sharma Rohitbatsman
|84
|44
|6
|7
|190.91
|Rickelton Ryanwicket keeper
|83
|32
|6
|8
|259.38
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Siddharth Manimaranbowler
|4
|0
|47
|2
|11.75
|0
|0
|Shami Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|53
|1
|13.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
6
MAXIMUM! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.
18.3
1
Half-tracker, pitching outside off once more. Dhir goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.
18.2
1
Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.